BCMM debuts ‘Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,’ on exhibit now through Sept. 30

“We’re very excited to have this exhibit,” Rodgers said.

Duffy and his wife, Denise, founded the Music Maker Relief Foundation in Hillsborough, North Carolina, to help preserve southern musical heritage and provide funds for elder musicians to assist with personal needs.

The exhibit includes portraits ranging from guitar virtuoso and Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks and legendary bluesman Taj Mahal to lesser known blues and soul artists, plus still-life images of instruments, including a close-up of Dom Flemons unique “Big Head Joe” banjo.

There is even a highly manipulated self-portrait of the photographer.

The exhibit will also include an interactive video loop of musical performances from some of the artists depicted in the series.

The new exhibit follows a collection of Hard Rock country music memorabilia, which was in the space from last September through March. That one was well attended, Rodgers said, despite the impacts of COVID-19.