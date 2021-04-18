BCMM debuts ‘Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,’ on exhibit now through Sept. 30

BRISTOL, Va. — Freeman Vines stares back at viewers pausing long enough to marvel at the 10 handmade guitars that seemingly surround him.
Vines, now 79, is a renowned luthier — a maker of musical instruments — who specializes in crafting guitars from wood, including some from an infamous hanging tree. In the portrait by photographer Timothy Duffy, it’s difficult to discern whether the main subject is Vines — his weathered face lined with stories — or the guitars; each distinctive in shape, size and design — with obvious tales to tell.
The Vines image is among 25 comprising “Our Living Past: Platinum Portraits of Southern Music Makers,” which is now hanging in the special exhibits gallery at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The exhibit opens today and will remain until Sept. 30.
In addition to the photos, the museum will display some folk art pieces created by some of the music makers included in the exhibit.
“The images are just stunning,” said Rene Rodgers, the museum’s head curator. “We’ve got these lovely black and white, really evocative, stunning images and these beautiful, colorful folk art pieces that contrast with it.”
The platinum palladium prints were created from Duffy’s wet-plate photographs involving a more detailed process, printed on metal and transferred to paper.
“We’re very excited to have this exhibit,” Rodgers said.
Duffy and his wife, Denise, founded the Music Maker Relief Foundation in Hillsborough, North Carolina, to help preserve southern musical heritage and provide funds for elder musicians to assist with personal needs.
The exhibit includes portraits ranging from guitar virtuoso and Allman Brothers Band member Derek Trucks and legendary bluesman Taj Mahal to lesser known blues and soul artists, plus still-life images of instruments, including a close-up of Dom Flemons unique “Big Head Joe” banjo.
There is even a highly manipulated self-portrait of the photographer.
The exhibit will also include an interactive video loop of musical performances from some of the artists depicted in the series.
The new exhibit follows a collection of Hard Rock country music memorabilia, which was in the space from last September through March. That one was well attended, Rodgers said, despite the impacts of COVID-19.
“It’s hard when you open an exhibit under such unforeseen circumstances as last year. But we did get a lot of people through,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of visitors and, certainly, since the beginning of the year, visitation seems to be picking up. People enjoyed it. It was hard to say goodbye to that one.”
Plans for events around the exhibit include an interview with Denise Duffy on the Museum Talk program on Radio Bristol April 29 at noon and a virtual presentation by artist Tim Duffy on July 6, Rodgers said.
“We’re hopeful that we can get one of the music-makers for a performance,” she said. “If we’re able to do other things, we will.”
The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sundays from 1-3 p.m. and closed Mondays.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC