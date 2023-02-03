BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum ranks among the nation’s best music museums in an online contest with just a few voting days remaining

The Twin City museum ranked sixth on Thursday in a listing of 20 top U.S. music museums compiled by USA Today’s top-ten Reader’s Choice program.

The 24,000-square-foot museum celebrates the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings and their foundational and continuing impacts on commercial country music.

While recognition is nothing new for Bristol’s Smithsonian-affiliated facility, which opened in 2014, this contest places the BCMM in some very select company.

“We are thrilled to see the Birthplace of Country Music Museum nominated alongside the most prestigious music museums in the country, and to see our neighbors in Abingdon recognized in other polls,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for BCM. “This type of national recognition isn’t just a badge of honor — it’s of great help to us when we apply for grant funding. Please vote!”

In other top-10 contests, the Virginia Creeper Trail is among contenders for Best Recreational Trail, and the town of Abingdon is included in voting among Best Southern Small Town.

The top 10 museum ranking, as of Thursday, included the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio in first; the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville; the Grammy Museum L.A. Live, in Los Angeles; the Museum at Bethel Woods, in New York, which preserves history of the 1969 Woodstock festival; the Motown Museum in Detroit; the BCM Museum in Bristol, Va.; Grammy Museum Mississippi; Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville; B.B. King Museum in Mississippi and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Voting in the music museum category concludes at noon on Feb. 13 and the winning museums will be announced Feb. 24, according to the contest website.

Links to the voting can be found on the BCM Museum’s Facebook page. People can vote once per day until the deadline.

“The United States has been the birthplace of numerous musical genres and some of the world’s most famous singers, songwriters and performing artists start here,” according to information on the contest website. “These museums celebrate American musical history, through the lens of a specific artist or genre, or with a big-picture approach.”

Other museums currently ranked outside the top 10 in voting include the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, American Jazz Museum in Kansas City and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, Ky.

For more information or to vote visit: www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum/ or type bit.ly/40tRVau into your browser.