BCM, Paramount sound red alert for arts industry

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Birthplace of Country Music and three other downtown venues participated in a national red alert campaign Tuesday to raise awareness about the crisis in the performing arts industry.
The BCM business office, BCM Museum, Paramount Center for the Arts, Theatre Bristol and Bristol Ballet were bathed in red lights Tuesday. The effort is designed to prompt Congress to pass the RESTART Act, according to a written statement.
“We're seeing the entire events industry be severely impacted by COVID-19,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director. “Long-standing, popular music and arts venues across the country are closing, and it’s devastating. We hope to raise awareness of the impact COVID-19 is having on the arts and culture industry in Bristol so we can all keep going.”
The pandemic has shuttered theaters, live concert tours, festivals, opera houses, trade shows and other live events, in addition to film and TV production.
Locally, it forced the cancellation of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, normally held in September, and a number of live performance events across the region.
The RESTART Act offers economic relief to the live events industry, which has been shuttered since March, putting millions out of work. Additionally, the movement is to support ExtendPUA.org in its efforts toward continuation and extension of the pandemic unemployment assistance to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19, according to the statement.
“The arts and culture sector employs 5.1 million people nationally and provides $877 billion in added value to the U.S. economy. It adds more value to the economy than transportation, agriculture or tourism,” Ross said.
Due to COVID-19, 62% of arts workers across the country are fully unemployed, and 94% report income loss. The average arts worker reports $23,500 in lost revenue this year.
Express AV, a local production company, supplied the lighting for the event at no cost to the venues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!