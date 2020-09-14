BCM hosts Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — There were no crowds downtown this weekend, nor were there stages or music.

On Sunday, the closest thing to a major event was in the tent that Charlene Tipton Baker and Tracey Childress had set up in the parking lot of the Birthplace of Country Music office near the corner of State Street and Fifth Street. Baker and Childress, both BCM employees, had set up a television under the tent that played a livestream of the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rhythm & Roots Reunion was canceled this year, but in its place this weekend, the Birthplace of Country Music held a series of streamed live performances and played some recorded highlights along with other virtual events. Things wrapped up Sunday afternoon with the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, where $250,000 total in prizes — among them cash prizes, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a vacation to Jamaica — were given out to lucky ticket buyers.

Though they were livestreaming the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, Baker, a marketing specialist for BCM, said due to the pandemic they intentionally avoided trying to draw a large crowd.

A crowd never formed at Baker’s and Childress’ tent, though some occasionally stopped by to chat or drove by to see if they won. One of those who stopped by was Linda Willis, who came close to winning the prize of $25,000. Willis said even though she didn’t win anything, she still had fun.

Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, said there was plenty of virtual fan participation over the weekend, and thousands tuned into the live performances.