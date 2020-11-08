Barter Theatre announces Young Playwrights Festival winners

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre announced the winners of its 19th Annual Young Playwrights Festival on Nov. 2.

This year’s festival included 228 plays submitted by 266 playwrights from 13 different schools. Since its inception in 2002, the Young Playwrights Festival has fostered more than 4,000 plays and over 6,000 playwrights.

2020’s first place winner is “Totally Not a Date” by Ashley Andrade from Sullivan Central High School, whose teacher is Kelly Kendrick. Second place went to “Our Last Date” by Sunny Beach from Sullivan Central High School, whose teacher is Seth Grindstaff. Third place went to “The Middle” by Addison Reedy from John S. Battle High School whose teacher is Dr. Melissa Buckles.

The honorable mention plays, in no particular order are:

“The Granny Escape” by Katie Blevins, Dana Hurley and Madison Miller, Chilhowie High School, Teacher: Rebecca Perry.

“Now or Never” by Luke Johnson, Sullivan Central High School, Teacher: Seth Grindstaff.

“My Guardian Angel?” by Emily Hodges, Chilhowie High School, Teacher: Rebecca Perry.

“The Chained Flower” by Zoe Carter and Jaden Firestone, Northwood High School, Teacher: David Burns