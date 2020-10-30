Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at age 90

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Pal Barger, founder of the Pal’s Sudden Service regional fast-food chain, died Thursday at age 90.

Barger, who had been in declining health for two years, worked in the restaurant industry for more than 70 years as owner and operator of Pal’s, as well as the Olde West Dinner Theater, Skoby’s Restaurant and Sharon’s BBQ, according to a news release.

“In 1956, Barger built his first Pal’s location in downtown Kingsport. His focus on serving quality food quickly would be the cornerstone of a regional burger chain empire in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, currently totaling 30 locations. His passion for excellence led to Pal’s Sudden Service earning the honor of being the first restaurant operation to earn the prestigious Baldrige National Quality Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce and two Excellence Awards from Tennessee’s Center for Performance Excellence,” the news release states.

Pal’s CEO Thom Crosby said: “Pal’s focus on delighting his customers led our organization to a Performance Excellence Model that is being followed by major corporations and not-for-profit organizations around the world. His model for training and empowering his employees to have confidence in themselves created four generations of productive citizens across the country.”