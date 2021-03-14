Banners banned over Cummings Street in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Informational banners are no longer allowed to fly on wires above Cummings Street in Abingdon.

For years, those banners have announced activities in the courthouse town of Washington County — from Plumb Alley Day, scheduled this year for Sept. 25, to the Virginia Highlands Festival, slated to happen July 25-Aug. 1.

“It’s a bummer,” said Becky Brett, executive director of the Virginia Highlands Festival. “I think it was a really neat way to show town pride in what we’ve got going on.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But, this month, Town Manager Jimmy Morani announced in a letter sent to Abingdon’s business community that the banners would be flown no more outside the Hassinger House, a former tourism office and visitor center now up for sale.

“I have reevaluated the town’s long-established policy on displaying certain types of signs and determined that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibits municipal governments from regulating content-based speech necessitates a change in the policy,” Morani wrote in a letter dated March 5.

Dropping the banners also follows a new sign ordinance that was adopted by the town last September, according to Morani’s letter.