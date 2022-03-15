Bank of Marion to host high school seniors for Bank Day

The Bank of Marion will host local high school seniors for Bank Day Tuesday, March 15 as part of a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders.

The program introduces students to the banking industry and helps them learn about careers in banking, financial services, and the vital role that banks play in their communities.

The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991. The Bank of Marion has sponsored this program every year since.

As a part of the program, participating students will write an essay for a chance to win a college scholarship. Six regional scholarships of $2,500 each will be awarded by the VBA. From those six winners, an overall statewide winner will be chosen. That student will receive an additional $5,000 scholarship - $7,500 in total. There will also be six honorable mention scholarships of $1,000 each. In all, 12 students statewide will receive scholarships totaling $26,000.

“Bank Day is one of the best short-term experiences for students—the opportunity to learn about the many services that banks offer and the ways Virginia banks support the communities they serve, and to start the networking that often leads to part-time and summer jobs, scholarships, and a start on a career path in the financial world,” Bruce Whitehurst, president & CEO of the Virginia Bankers Association, said.