 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Bandy, Virginia man dies in single-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Bandy, Virginia man is dead following a Sunday, Aug. 14 crash in Tazewell County, Virginia.

Lindsey Deel, Jr., 35, died at the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police (VSP).

The VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 637, one mile north of Route 631 Sunday, Aug. 14, at 8:24 p.m.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Route 637 when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. The Silverado then struck an embankment and overturned.

According to the press release, Deel was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts