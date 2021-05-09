Ballad's Levine discusses COPA report and COVID's impacts

While COVID-19 prompted Tennessee and Virginia to temporarily suspend requirements for Ballad Health to spend millions in specific initiatives, the local hospital system has continued investing in health care at the same time its revenues were significantly diminished by the pandemic.
In 2018, Ballad committed to invest $308 million over 10 years in health care services, research, population health improvement and health information exchange under the terms of Tennessee’s Certificate of Public Advantage and Virginia’s Cooperative Agreement. Those agreements permitted the merger of former rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System. In March 2020, health commissioners in both states suspended those requirements to allow Ballad officials to focus on treating and dealing with the pandemic, which continues to impact this area.
Last week, Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine told the Bristol Herald Courier it is likely too soon to know when those requirements will be reinstated. During that year, Ballad has committed to spend more than $100 million on nursing salary increases, creating the Niswonger Children’s Network, adding robotic surgery capabilities at several hospitals and other investments.
“I can’t speak for the states, but the [state] letter is tied to the state of emergency and a reasonable period of recovery thereafter,” Levine said. “We think it’s important to assess what our situation is when we come out of this. I think the most important thing is the sustainability of Ballad as a health system. We’ve got to be able to capitalize; we’ve got to be able to continue to recruit doctors.
“Both governors and both health commissioners are taking a wait-and-see approach; we’ll get our bearings and see how do we move forward,” he said.
The spending issue was one of two findings contained in the recent Tennessee COPA Monitor’s annual report, which noted Ballad had not met the expected spending threshold for fiscal 2020. The report covered the period from July 1, 2019 through March 2020, when the state suspended the requirements.
The report said Ballad didn’t spend the $12 million it was expected to spend on certain initiatives.
Levine noted that such spending will occur over time.
“Even though the COPA commitment on spending was suspended, we spent $20 million from March 2020 to now, even though the requirement is suspended,” Levine said. “We just bought four orthopedic robots during the pandemic. We just upgraded at Bristol, JMH in Abingdon, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center. We also just purchased the latest in general robotic surgery at Bristol, Holston Valley and Franklin Woods Community Hospital and all that is on top of the $20 million.”
Since the pandemic began, Ballad has committed to spend:
$25 million in annualized increases in nursing salaries;
$60 million for the Niswonger Children’s Network;
$15 million over 10 years for ETSU Center for Rural Health Research;
$15 million to $20 million to reopen Lee County Hospital and expected losses.
The COPA Monitor’s report also noted that Ballad’s level of charity care didn’t meet the projected level, due primarily to Virginia expanding Medicaid. Levine said, while accurate, that wasn’t the entire story.
“Our community benefit last year was more than $400 million and we did over $60 million the cost of care for services we did not get paid anything. We are very proud we deliver a substantial amount of charity care,” Levine said. “We have presumptive eligibility where you don’t even have to apply; we determine you’re eligible, and we write it off. Our charity policy helps people, and it does affect a lot of people.”
Ballad also recently announced a new program designed to identify the uninsured with chronic health conditions to help them manage their care and possibly avoid hospitalizations.
“It’s more complex than what was in the monitor’s report, but the things we’re doing upstream of hospitalization will ultimately reduce the need for hospitalization for people who can’t afford it. That was the vision of creating Ballad, to be able to take care of everybody in the region. but we wanted to reduce the overall total cost of health care. We have reduced total cost of health care in this region by $200 million a year.”
Current status
In 2020, the American Hospital Association estimated hospitals nationwide would lose a combined $323 billion due to reduced inpatients, canceled or delayed surgeries and testing due to the novel coronavirus. For 2021, a survey commissioned by the association estimates that hospitals could sustain another $122 billion in losses this year.
Twice during the past year, Ballad temporarily suspended non-emergency surgeries, testing and other procedures to allow for bed space and staffing to treat large numbers of COVID-19 patients. That created a significant shortfall, partially offset by federal CARES Act funding.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ballad has received $163 million in federal support.
“We typically would earn somewhere between $250 million and $260 million a year in cash flow. Without this federal money, we’d be looking at barely $100 million in cash flow,” Levine said. “We’ve taken a $150 million to $200 million hit in cash flow.”
As the numbers of cases decline, operations at most hospitals are approaching normal.
“We’re probably about 90% of our pre-pandemic volume. It doesn’t sound like a big miss, but a 10% loss in volume for a rural health system is a big miss. I think this year, largely because of the federal support we’ve gotten, I think we’re stable,” Levine said.
Yet in the midst of all this, Moody’s, Fitch Credit Ratings and S&P Global Ratings each gave Ballad an A credit rating, including an A3 from Moody’s, Fitch gave an A and S&P an A-.
“Neither Wellmont nor Mountain States [Health Alliance] had ever had an A rating,” Levine said. “Moody’s said, there are challenges out there but their perspective was we’ve got a plan, we stuck to our plan. … That was a really important vote of confidence for our board and our management team.”
Aiming higher
The report otherwise gave Ballad high marks across a wide array of health care metrics and an overall score of 92 out of a possible 100.
“The bar is pretty high. This was a pretty extensively negotiated document that has some pretty extensive metrics in it. At the end of the day, we don’t govern our behavior based on scoring; we really want to be the best we can be,” Levine said. “The scoring in the COPA is important because it’s the public’s metric for whether we’re achieving what is outlined in the COPA, but we’ve set our sights higher than that.”
Ballad’s board of directors has set a goal for the system to be among the best in the country. To that end, it recently engaged with IBM Watson Health with a goal of becoming one of the nation’s top 15-ranked health systems.
For over 26 years, Watson Health has ranked the nation’s top 100 hospitals and produced annual, quantitative studies designed to recognize the highest performing hospitals and health systems, according to its website. Winners typically set benchmarks for measures like 30-day readmissions, mortality rates and patient experience while reports document performance, quality, patient safety, operational efficiency, financial health and customer experience.
“I think the COPA monitor’s report was fair, objective and we appreciate the diligence of the COPA monitors. I think they’re working really hard to make sure we comply and we’re successful as a health delivery system. We’re committed to the COPA, but more importantly we’re committed to being the best health care system we can be,” Levine said.
