Ballad's Levine discusses COPA report and COVID's impacts

While COVID-19 prompted Tennessee and Virginia to temporarily suspend requirements for Ballad Health to spend millions in specific initiatives, the local hospital system has continued investing in health care at the same time its revenues were significantly diminished by the pandemic.

In 2018, Ballad committed to invest $308 million over 10 years in health care services, research, population health improvement and health information exchange under the terms of Tennessee’s Certificate of Public Advantage and Virginia’s Cooperative Agreement. Those agreements permitted the merger of former rivals Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System. In March 2020, health commissioners in both states suspended those requirements to allow Ballad officials to focus on treating and dealing with the pandemic, which continues to impact this area.

Last week, Ballad Chairman and CEO Alan Levine told the Bristol Herald Courier it is likely too soon to know when those requirements will be reinstated. During that year, Ballad has committed to spend more than $100 million on nursing salary increases, creating the Niswonger Children’s Network, adding robotic surgery capabilities at several hospitals and other investments.