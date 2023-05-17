Ballad Health System formally announced its regional trauma care network Tuesday during a news conference in Johnson City.

Since its formation five years ago, the regional health care system designated its sole Level I trauma center at Johnson City Medical Center while downgrading centers at Kingsport and Bristol both to Level III trauma centers. Officials announced a formal alignment of those resources.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ballad Health Trauma Network. This all-encompassing network makes a difference in the care that trauma patients receive by enhancing cooperation and communication between emergency departments, trauma centers, emergency medical services and community physicians in four states,” according to a statement on its social media.

“Together, we are creating a dedicated and strong trauma network that is ready to respond anywhere in the region and ensure patients receive prompt treatment at the right location.”

Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine reviewed some of that history at Tuesday’s event.

“Five years ago, we had two Level I trauma centers and a Level II trauma center. But in the history of those trauma centers they never once did a collaborative exercise on a coordinated trauma system,” Levine said. “Neither Level I trauma center had ever passed a state survey without some form of criticism because of the inability to staff properly a Level I trauma center.

“Our region has never had an American College of Surgeons certified Level I trauma center and we’ve never been recognized as one of the best Level I trauma centers in the country,” Levine said. “As we stand here today, not only have we created a Level I trauma center that’s among the best performing in the United States … The state of Tennessee, in their recent triennial survey found zero deficiencies in our Level I trauma center. That has never before happened.”

Levine said that recognition is a testament to those working at Johnson City Medical Center but the other trauma centers at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, plus other emergency departments “collaborating and cooperating to make sure we have a coordinated system of care.

He cited a series of six measures of quality for orthopedic trauma that — since some recent changes were made — Ballad has recorded “dramatic improvement”in each area.

“Behind these statistics are people. People who are being cared for better now than they were before because of the changes that were made. That’s something the entire region can celebrate,” Levine said. “When we announced the changes several years ago, we said we would create a coordinated trauma system and that’s what we’ve been working on — even during the pandemic.”

Ballad and ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are working together as part of that trauma network and producing research published internationally.

Dr. Bracken Burns, Medical Director of Trauma and Surgical Critical Care at Johnson City Medical Center, said “The trauma network is the next, natural step in progression of solidifying advances in trauma care for our region.

“With this network of care we can ensure every patient has access to specialties and services they need,” Burns said. “This network of care provides needed services by aligning services where they are strongest and bringing in specialties where they are needed.”

Burns called this the “highest standard of care” and crucial to efforts to become an American College of Surgeons-verified Level I trauma center.

He said the network extends beyond the walls of Ballad hospitals to include area emergency medicine providers and community physicians.

“This is an exciting step forward for trauma care throughout the region. It will increase access, it will increase quality and it will increase consistency. It is the trauma care everyone in the Appalachian Highlands deserves,” Burns said.