Ballad to pause non-emergency elective procedures

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health will pause all non-emergency elective procedures requiring overnight stays starting next week, the health system said Friday.

The decision follows the recent reduction of elective surgeries at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases treated at Ballad hospitals. The memo states that because of this recent surge, Ballad has been placed in a difficult position requiring action. Deferrals will begin the week of Nov. 2, as surgery schedules permit.

“Inpatient COVID-19 cases are expected to exceed 200 by Saturday, Oct. 31, and with an ever-climbing positivity rate and new infections every day, this is a necessary measure to ensure we have enough capacity and staffing to care for our critically ill patients,” the Ballad memo states.

Ballad said it expects this move will primarily affect health system main operating rooms, cardiovascular operating rooms and cardiac catheterization labs.

The memo also states that there are no plans to furlough Ballad employees at this time and employees affected will receive additional information from health system leadership. Employees whose schedules are impacted will be redeployed to other areas to assist with the COVID-19 surge, Ballad officials said.