Ballad to hire 350 new nurses to deal with rising COVID cases

Ballad Health plans to hire an additional 350 nurses to meet increased patient needs as COVID-19 cases rage across the region.
With a record average of more than 200 COVID-19 inpatients in its hospitals this week — including more than 40 in intensive care units — Ballad’s nursing staff is “stretched thin” eight months into the pandemic, system officials said Wednesday during their weekly news briefing.
The number of inpatients is only expected to climb. As part of its surge plan, Ballad has now expanded to nearly 250 designated COVID beds, but the pressing issue is personnel not bed capacity, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
“Our original surge plans accounted for 200 COVID-19 inpatients. We exceeded that number earlier this week. We’re now preparing to care for 300 or more COVID-19 inpatients and that requires some major decisions,” Deaton said.
A region record 2,893 new cases were diagnosed across Ballad’s 21-county service area last week and this week could exceed that, Deaton said.
Ballad was already dealing with a nursing shortage and reliant on contract labor prior to the pandemic. Currently, it employs about 3,500 nurses system-wide.
“Ideally, we would like to hire at least 350 nurses,” said Lisa Smithgall, Ballad senior vice president and chief nursing executive. “We are currently employing a lot of external, contract labor to meet some of the needs, but we would ideally like to hire Ballad Health nurses that would replace that contract labor and meet the needs we’re currently experiencing with the deficit.”
Ballad has already received some response to employment ads and is recruiting nurses from outside its organization to temporarily help out part-time, she said. There have been temporary pay increases for nurses and the number of non-emergency procedures at Ballad hospitals has been reduced to try and free up caregivers, she said.
“We’re also working with our [nursing] schools and those students are working with our organization. They are helping us with patient care provision,” Smithgall said. “We are looking at different activities for existing team members across the organization and will retrain them to do clinical tasks that support the nursing team.”
The problem is presently compounded because 110 clinical providers — of 205 current Ballad staff members — are away from work after contracting COVID-19 or quarantined with symptoms.
“Most of the contact tracing we’re doing when we talk to our team members, they’re not acquiring the disease or the exposure internally, but from community spread from interactions with family members, school events or other types of activities,” Smithgall said.
On Wednesday, a single-day record 422 new novel coronavirus cases were confirmed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, with more than half in populous Sullivan and Washington counties.
“In the last eight weeks, we’ve had more than 900 patients admitted with COVID-19. Yesterday was the second-highest positivity rate we’ve had since April and we had the highest just last week,” Deaton said.
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate stands at 16.8%, compared to 9% statewide in Tennessee and 5.7% in Virginia.
Carter County’s seven-day average rate was at 20.7%, while Washington County, Tennessee’s was 18.4%, Sullivan’s was 15.7% and Johnson County’s was 15.2%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
This spate of new cases foretells the likelihood of more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks, Deaton said.
“Last week, we had 23 deaths, which is the highest [total] we’ve had in one week. In the last couple of days, we’ve had four deaths due to COVID-19,” Deaton said while reviewing Ballad’s forecasting. “We expect to see an increase in the number of deaths to 48 deaths next week and up to 55 additional deaths the week after that.”
There have been 467 COVID-related deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began in March.
Not all the growth is in Tennessee. Washington County, Virginia added 182 new cases in the past 10 days and was one of four Southwest Virginia localities to report more than 100 new cases during the period. The others were Lee, Scott and Wise counties.
Correspondingly, on Wednesday, the three health districts serving Southwest Virginia had the three highest testing positivity rates in the state, with LENOWISCO at 17%, Mount Rogers at 11.9% and Cumberland Plateau at 10.7%, state health records show.
Ballad officials continued imploring people to wear masks in public, stay home when possible, avoid large gatherings, maintain social distance and practice good hand hygiene.
“This week, we saw new highs in inpatient cases and positive rate. It’s scary for our system. It’s maddening for health care professionals to see so many people disregarding the health and safety of others by exacerbating this pandemic,” said Jamie Swift’s Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer. “People are dying, and you can do something to stop it.”
