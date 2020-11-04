Ballad to hire 350 new nurses to deal with rising COVID cases

“In the last eight weeks, we’ve had more than 900 patients admitted with COVID-19. Yesterday was the second-highest positivity rate we’ve had since April and we had the highest just last week,” Deaton said.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate stands at 16.8%, compared to 9% statewide in Tennessee and 5.7% in Virginia.

Carter County’s seven-day average rate was at 20.7%, while Washington County, Tennessee’s was 18.4%, Sullivan’s was 15.7% and Johnson County’s was 15.2%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This spate of new cases foretells the likelihood of more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks, Deaton said.

“Last week, we had 23 deaths, which is the highest [total] we’ve had in one week. In the last couple of days, we’ve had four deaths due to COVID-19,” Deaton said while reviewing Ballad’s forecasting. “We expect to see an increase in the number of deaths to 48 deaths next week and up to 55 additional deaths the week after that.”

There have been 467 COVID-related deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began in March.