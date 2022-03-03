Ballad to expand Niswonger Children's Hospital with $30 million campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health System unveiled its first capital campaign Thursday, a $30 million effort to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The campaign has already raised $18.5 million with Bristolians J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder and their Nicewonder Family Foundation providing the kickoff donation of $7 million. That is the second largest donation in hospital history, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said Thursday during a news conference.

The project will add three floors to the existing children’s hospital and include space for a Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care, a Regional Center for Pediatric Specialties and an expanded neonatal intensive care unit planned for the top floor.

“You don’t find children’s hospitals like this in rural regions. You just don’t,” Levine said. “The only reason this children’s hospital happened is because there was a vision and a commitment by a health system to say, ‘we’re going to do this, we’re going to invest in it, and we’re going to sustain it.’”

“The first $7 million we got for this project in Johnson City was from a family in Bristol because they recognized the value of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, and the Niswonger Children’s Network,” Levine said. “The second big commitment we got was from Eastman Credit Union in Kingsport for $1 million. This is a truly regional effort to rally behind something that means something to everybody in this region.”

Lisa Carter, president of Ballad’s southern market and CEO of the children’s hospital said this expansion will help Niswonger raise its level of service to children in the community.

“I believe this will elevate the care that’s provided for the children of our region,” Carter said in announcing the Hope Rising campaign. “People rally around this hospital, so we want to ensure we have the best facilities and the best programs here for the children of our region.”

Across the four-state region, 200,000 children can benefit from care provided by the hospital. In 2021 alone, Niswonger Children’s Hospital served more than 18,000 children from four states.

“We are having a three-floor vertical expansion that will create a new space for perinatal and neonatal care and a regional center for pediatric specialties,” Carter said. “We will have the newest neonatal intensive care unit in the states of Virginia and Tennessee with private rooms. That’s something we’ve heard repeatedly we need space for families to be with their baby, to be able to bond with that baby and be able to take care of that baby – not only parents, but siblings and grandparents. We’re hopeful to open visitations at some point to get families back in the building.”

Scott Niswonger of Greeneville, who gave the initial gift to establish the hospital more than a decade ago, joked he would be sure to “thank” his cousins in Bristol. On Thursday, he announced a $1 million gift to kick off the public portion of the campaign.

“Nicky and I are thrilled to be part of this initiative and campaign, and I hope others will join us,” Niswonger said. “No matter the size, every donation makes a big difference. Each gift is an investment in life-saving care and support services to give every child the opportunity they deserve.”

While much of the $30 million will be spent on the expansion, some will be used to fund outreach programs that are part of the Niswonger Children’s Network, Levine said.

The programs include the pediatric emergency department and the center for women and babies at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, children’s resource center in Abingdon, telehealth services, the Child Life therapy program and Strong Future program in Greeneville.

“Ballad Health’s board has already committed $13 million to this project. The commitments from the Nicewonder family, Eastman Credit Union and now the Niswonger family gave us the critical mass we needed to go public with the campaign,” Levine said. “We’re going to start. We’ve begun the design phase, and we’re going to begin work on it. This campaign will continue. Ballad Health is committed to this getting done…100% of the funds (donated) go to the project. We do not divert any funds for administrative use.”

Governors Bill Lee of Tennessee and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, applauded the plans with Lee sending a video message.

“These efforts speak to the work of the Ballad Health team, the special nature of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and the Niswonger Children’s Network. As we continue to serve the region’s most vulnerable, I encourage you to do the same by taking the opportunity to invest in Tennessee’s children,” Gov. Lee said via video.

Youngkin sent a message of support, saying the campaign would address “the pressing needs of children in this region and improving the way families living in Southwest Virginia receive care both inside and outside of the hospital environment.”

