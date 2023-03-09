NORTON, Va. — Ballad Health has upgraded its cardiac care in Wise County with the opening of the CVA Heart Institute office in Norton, Virginia.

The office is located at 1490 Park Ave. NW, adjacent to Norton Community Hospital in the HealthPlex office complex, which also features a Ballad Health pharmacy and pediatrics office, according to a written statement.

“The opening of this office keeps heart care local to the people of this community and gives them a convenient place for directly accessing Ballad Health’s extensive network of experienced cardiologists, cardiovascular specialists and surgeons,” said Shannon Showalter, chief executive officer for Ballad Health operations in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties.

“We are excited to open this office, and we invite the people of Norton to visit us to get their heart care in check. We offer a number of treatment options that can’t be found at other clinics in the area.”

Dr. Herbert Ladley, a cardiologist and chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s facilities in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties said Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute offers a variety of specialty heart and vascular services, including outpatient testing, lab services, imaging and outpatient surgery.

“Our clinic features a team of dedicated specialists with decades of combined experience in treating cardiovascular disease, and we collaborate closely with our colleagues across the entire health system,” Dr. Ladley said.

Ballad Health’s network of award-winning cardiac care also includes Holston Valley Medical Center, which was named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health. Holston Valley was also named a ‘Best Regional Hospital’ and received high-performing designations in care related to heart attack, heart failure, stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement by U.S. News & World Report.

In addition to Dr. Ladley, clinicians providing care at the new office include Dr. Sherryl Croiter, Dr. Keith Kramer and nurse practitioners Johnny Fraley and Dana Meade.

To learn more about the services offered at Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute in Norton, please call 276-679-0252 or visit www.balladhealth.org/locations/cardiology/cva-norton.