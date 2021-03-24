Ballad opening vaccination centers, hosting Saturday clinics

“The positive rate and the number of COVID cases in our region have increased over the last two weeks,” she said, “and Ballad Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is nearing 100 after it was below 70 just two weeks ago. So now is the time to do this, now is the time to get your vaccine.”

The Kingsport community vaccination center is at 2000 Brookside Drive and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Elizabethton community vaccination center is at 1509 W. Elk Ave., and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Both will only offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for use by 16- and 17-year-olds.

People can also visit the health system’s main webpage at www.balladhealth.org and its COVID-19 page at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.

Ballad Health will also open its vaccination centers in Kingsport and Elizabethton in Tennessee and Norton and Abingdon in Virginia on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all community members who meet previously set state guidelines.

Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome, but Ballad Health will only have a limited supply of vaccines available at each site.