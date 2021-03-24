Ballad opening vaccination centers, hosting Saturday clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations at its community vaccination centers in Tennessee to anyone ages 16 and up, starting today.
In addition, the health system announced plans for mass vaccination events Saturday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced this week that all Tennessee adults will be eligible to receive vaccinations by no later than April 5. Subsequently, the Sullivan County Health Department approved expansion of eligibility for the vaccine to anyone 16 and older. Other regional health departments are in the process of approving the expansion, according to a written statement.
People do not need to be a resident of Tennessee to receive the vaccination at the Ballad Health centers in Kingsport or Elizabethton; anyone is welcome, according to the statement. To make an appointment for a vaccination, call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.
“I am proud that we are able to work in conjunction with our local health departments and open up vaccine eligibility to the greater population so any adult who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer. “We hope this will help us drive down cases in the region as more and more of our community reaches full immunity.”
Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said opening up vaccinations to the general public is critical right now.
“The positive rate and the number of COVID cases in our region have increased over the last two weeks,” she said, “and Ballad Health’s inpatient COVID-19 census is nearing 100 after it was below 70 just two weeks ago. So now is the time to do this, now is the time to get your vaccine.”
The Kingsport community vaccination center is at 2000 Brookside Drive and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Elizabethton community vaccination center is at 1509 W. Elk Ave., and will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Both will only offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one currently approved for use by 16- and 17-year-olds.
People can also visit the health system’s main webpage at www.balladhealth.org and its COVID-19 page at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
Ballad Health will also open its vaccination centers in Kingsport and Elizabethton in Tennessee and Norton and Abingdon in Virginia on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all community members who meet previously set state guidelines.
Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome, but Ballad Health will only have a limited supply of vaccines available at each site.
“As vaccine supply becomes more abundant, we’re taking steps to make the vaccine more available and accessible,” Swift said. “We have typically done vaccine appointments from Monday through Friday at our CVCs, but our Super Saturday event will allow us to better meet the needs of even more community members.”