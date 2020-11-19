Ballad officials say hospitals, staff stretched to breaking point

Johnson said she wrote the poem because of the skepticism about the virus she continues to hear from some residents. People’s rejection of masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols “undermines” her work on the front lines and will only deepen the health crisis, she said.

“We need your support and covet your prayers. Please open your minds and hearts to believe. We’re doing our part, but until you do yours, there’ll be no moment of reprieve,” Johnson read from the poem.

Swift echoed Johnson more bluntly, calling the misinformation she’d seen about the novel virus “disheartening and frankly devastating and dangerous.” She stressed that COVID-19 is a “real virus” that has killed hundreds of people in the region and runs the risk of overrunning Ballad’s health facilities if current trends continue.

In light of that situation, Thanksgiving could prove disastrous if people try to hold traditional celebrations with family and friends from multiple households.

“Let me be crystal clear: The only safe way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to have dinner with your immediate household,” she said.