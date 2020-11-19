“The heartbreak is palpable”
Ballad officials say hospitals, staff stretched to breaking point
COVID-19 numbers from Ballad as of Wednesday:
Patients in Ballad hospitals: 246
Those in intensive care: 41
Those on ventilators: 29
Testing positivity rate for Ballad’s 21-county service area over past week: 18%
Number of COVID-19 deaths over past week: 46
Designated COVID-19 beds available: 51
Source: Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Wednesday, Nov. 18. The scorecard states that it was based on state-reported data.
Ballad Health’s medical workers “are stretched beyond any reasonable expectation” amid new records in COVID-19 cases and deaths—and they could be strained even further if people disregard safety precautions and hold Thanksgiving gatherings, an official for the health-care system said Wednesday.
“These enormous daily counts will, over the next two to four weeks, lead to more hospitalizations and more deaths,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said during Ballad’s weekly media briefing. “And frankly, with Thanksgiving next week, we’re extremely concerned and a little frightened about what happens through the rest of the year.”
On Saturday, 650 new cases of the respiratory illness were reported across Ballad’s 21-county service area in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee—a new high for daily cases, said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer.
Deaton rattled off more records for the region over the past week. The highest number of cases in one week, 3,246, for Nov. 8-14. The highest number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad hospitals in one day, 253 on Tuesday. And the highest seven-day testing positivity rate, 19.2%, or roughly one in five people tested, also on Tuesday.
The region’s seven-day positivity rate Wednesday, 18%, was still much higher than the statewide averages for Tennessee and Virginia, Deaton added. He added that Tennessee’s seven-day average was 14.7% and Virginia’s was 7.4%.
“And every week, the numbers keep getting worse,” Deaton said. “As we’ve said before, this does not just represent numbers, but ... actual people. These are actual lives that are impacted by this coronavirus. …”
They aren’t the only people impacted. During the briefing, Alison Johnson—who directs critical care and oversees the COVID-19 units at Johnson City Medical Center—shared a poem she wrote about the challenges she and her colleagues face as they care for extremely sick COVID-19 patients.
“The heartbreak is palpable and we feel the anguish of [the family members our patients] love, when they’ve been told there’s nothing more to do, short of a miracle up from above,” Johnson read. “Some days we cry on the way to work, others just on the way home, when you’re doing all the right things, yet you feel so all alone.”
Johnson said she wrote the poem because of the skepticism about the virus she continues to hear from some residents. People’s rejection of masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols “undermines” her work on the front lines and will only deepen the health crisis, she said.
“We need your support and covet your prayers. Please open your minds and hearts to believe. We’re doing our part, but until you do yours, there’ll be no moment of reprieve,” Johnson read from the poem.
Swift echoed Johnson more bluntly, calling the misinformation she’d seen about the novel virus “disheartening and frankly devastating and dangerous.” She stressed that COVID-19 is a “real virus” that has killed hundreds of people in the region and runs the risk of overrunning Ballad’s health facilities if current trends continue.
In light of that situation, Thanksgiving could prove disastrous if people try to hold traditional celebrations with family and friends from multiple households.
“Let me be crystal clear: The only safe way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to have dinner with your immediate household,” she said.
For those still hoping to do Thanksgiving with people outside of their household, and especially those planning to travel, Swift said the only safe option would have been to quarantine for 14 days and also receive a negative COVID-19 test. A rapid test the morning of Thanksgiving will not get you an accurate enough result, she said.
“I know this is hard. I know this doesn’t make for a great holiday season,” Swift added.
But she said that “the feeling of your holiday being diminished is absolutely nothing compared to the grief that will be felt by the families of the 576 people that we’ve lost from the region to COVID.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
