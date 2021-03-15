Ballad Health System’s war against COVID-19 was primarily fought on two fronts — by doctors and nurses in negative-pressure hospital rooms and intensive care units and by mask-wearing executives who stood in front of the news media and pleaded with the public to follow basic health recommendations to reduce community spread.

Front-line workers logged endless 12-hour shifts during the past year, treating thousands of seriously ill people capable of infecting everyone around them — all while smothered beneath layers of personal protective equipment.

With no visitors allowed in COVID units, the patient’s only direct — and too often last — human contact was with one of those health care workers, who was then tasked with zipping their patient’s remains into two layers of body bags — to limit additional spread — and delivering the bad news to grieving family members.

The other battlefront — in many ways equally vital — was waging a public information campaign designed to limit the number of people sickened by the SARS-CoV-2 virus while alleviating additional stress on the health system and its employees.

Besides system executives, doctors and nurses often joined in a near-constant chorus — cajoling then imploring the public to wear masks, maintain social distance from those outside their household, avoid crowds and wash hands regularly.

“It was kind of all one process because the communication piece is part of the entire battle,” said Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive. “If you can educate people on how to keep themselves safe and help them stay as healthy as they can, then we have fewer patients to treat. We always saw that as a critical piece, not two separate processes but part of the care of our community.”

To date, Ballad Health has treated more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases at its hospitals across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. More than 1,200 less severely ill patients were referred to the system’s “Safe at Home” program, system officials said.

Ballad Health COVID-19 5,000-plus COVID patients treated 1,200-plus COVID patients treated at home 61,250 Vaccine doses administered so far

“This past year has been extremely difficult on our entire health system, particularly our team members, nurses and physicians working on the front lines. But, nonetheless, Ballad Health and its team members stayed resilient and adapted to the needs of our community during these unprecedented times of dealing with a global pandemic,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer.

Like combat, there are lasting images.

Some of the most memorable were homemade health care hero signs placed outside medical offices; grim news conferences with colorful charts and graphs of spiraling cases and deaths; battle-tested nurses sobbing and struggling to communicate heartfelt pleas; and a refrigerated morgue truck — silent sentry outside Johnson City Medical Center — used to house bodies when the facility inside was full.

And it was a learning experience.

“The pandemic was new for everyone. This was a new type of virus we’d not dealt with on a large scale before. Pandemics don’t happen very often, so most people — in whatever position they were — had not dealt with a pandemic. … I think we were all learning on the job, and it did create a lot of confusion to some extent, but not unexpectedly,” Runnels said.

While the system had a pandemic response plan, it wasn’t a “living document” and didn’t include this virus — which initially surfaced in late 2019 in China, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer.

“With the structure of Ballad, we probably did have more resources that we could quickly move and quickly get what we needed,” Swift said. “Obviously, we didn’t have all the answers. We were struggling with guidance that was changing and conflicting information. That was difficult.”

Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was new, Swift and her team were charged with deploying best practices for dealing with a highly transmissible disease.

“Ballad Health has always recognized the importance of preparedness and preparation, so they have supported our infection prevention team. My team has traveled and trained with teams at the highly infectious disease unit at Emory [University in Atlanta] and Nebraska. We’ve trained at the federal training center in Anniston, Alabama, and we would bring that training back to train our health care workers on high level PPE,” Swift said.

“At the time, you think we have to train for Ebola, which was high on everyone’s radar. That same training method, with higher-level PPE, working with partners to get in and out of PPE, that prepared us to have this response,” she said.

Treatment evolved

Dr. Runnels said there was a “large evolution” in the way physicians treated COVID-19 patients as they gained more knowledge.

“Early on, it was treated more like a traditional respiratory failure. In those situations, in most disease states, people go quickly to the use of a ventilator,” Runnels said. “One of the biggest evolutions was the realization many of these people could be treated with other modalities, including high-flow oxygen, proning — changing positions of the patient throughout the day to try to improve oxygenation — and other respiratory treatments, and they actually did better if you could keep them off the ventilator.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Ballad participated in a Mayo Clinic study on the use of convalescent plasma — donated by COVID-19 survivors — which contains naturally produced antibodies used to help others fight the disease. High-dose steroid treatments were used, the drug Remdesivir received emergency use authorization, and a monoclonal antibody treatment and, ultimately, vaccines were added to the playbook, Runnels said.

“Throughout the pandemic, there were changes in the treatment, as things became available and the research showed potential benefit. I think that drastically improved the care of COVID-19 patients, particularly the severely ill. It was absolutely an evolution as we grew our armamentarium against the disease,” Runnels said.

A baffling piece of the puzzle was COVID-19 patients generally either had severe symptoms or mild to no symptoms.

“That’s actually what made the disease so difficult to deal with was variability in the symptoms and what made it so difficult to prevent spread,” Runnels said. “The variability and not knowing who would fit into the category of severe disease or mild disease is what made this so difficult to deal with. People who had the mild disease could spread it, but you never were sure who was going to have severe disease and who was not.”

Deadly holiday surge

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia reported relatively small numbers of cases and deaths during the spring, but totals of both began rising in the summer and continued that path through the fall. The number of inpatients topped 100 briefly in August, then remained in the 60s and 70s before rising sharply in early October, from 93 to 135 in about two weeks. Admissions continued climbing and topped 200 for the first time in early November.

This region’s darkest period was around the holidays — Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s. Times typically reserved for joyous celebration brought more patients, more demands, more suffering. Non-emergency surgeries and testing were suspended to address capacity concerns, and Ballad converted post-surgery care centers into intensive care units to treat the sickest patients when existing ICU beds became filled.

“When you’re faced with supply shortages and human resource shortages, space and capacity issues, you’re trying to apply your resources in the best way to provide the most care and care for the most patients, it is a very stressful time,” Runnels said. “It’s not an easy decision to stop elective cases, many of which are not so elective. There were people who needed surgeries to get back to their activities of daily living. Some of that was put off so we had enough resources to take care of COVID patients that were streaming into the hospital.”

It marked the second time non-emergency procedures were suspended in 2020. The first, in the spring, was government-mandated to try and conserve PPE supplies, Runnels said. The second — during the surge — was “out of necessity.”

“When you get to a point that more than a third of your hospital beds are tied up with one diagnosis, you have to start redistributing those resources to have the appropriate number of people to take care of those patients,” Runnels said.

That became the most challenging time for nurses, therapists and other front-line workers who’d already spent late summer and fall dealing with ever-increasing caseloads.

“I’m not sure people can understand the emotional and physical toll this has taken on health care workers,” Swift said. “It’s been hard. I think that really sums it up in a nutshell. It’s just been hard for everyone.”

Many health care workers contracted the virus — and most were exposed in the communities they serve, Swift said.

“We had team members turning positive, and that was because of that community burden. We had very few that had workplace exposure that led to their infection but that continued to be exposed in the community,” Swift said.

To date, more than 1,500 Ballad employees have tested positive for the virus. That represents about 10% of its total workforce.

In the days following Thanksgiving, Ballad’s inpatient COVID census shot up from just over 200 to over 300 and remained there from Dec. 9 until Jan. 14 — save for three days at Christmas, when it dipped slightly below 300. Ballad’s single-day record was set Jan. 5, when there were 361 COVID inpatients and 144 treated at home via telehealth, for a one-day total of 505 patients.

“By that time, our staff was exhausted. We would lose staff. We had some that just couldn’t give any more, and we respected that — they gave all they could,” Swift said. “At the top of our list was our staff well-being because we could see it wasn’t good. There were nights when I — just from the stress of planning — would drive home in tears because you’re just exhausted, and you feel like nobody’s listening. I knew if I felt that, I knew those nurses on the front line, who’d been in that PPE for 12 hours, I knew when they went home and saw all the cars and all the gatherings, I knew they were feeling that same thing.”

Ballad officials shifted staffing and adjusted capacity while repeatedly warning that anything beyond 450 COVID inpatients was its limit.

“It was really bad, and we were on the path to be, somehow, even worse than really bad. And I don’t know what that would have looked like,” Swift said. “I hate that it took Thanksgiving to be so bad and for so many families to be affected, but people finally made the connection of all those Thanksgiving gatherings truly cost lives in our region. If we had continued into Christmas like we did Thanksgiving, we would be in a much worse place than we are today.”

Eventually, mercifully, the spiral began to slow. From Jan. 14-31, the COVID inpatient census declined from 273 to 120. In February, the daily average hovered near 100, and two weeks into March — and the one-year anniversary of this region’s first case — it remains near 70.

Final thoughts

“Throughout the pandemic, Ballad Health worked closely with our state and local health officials, as well as our partners at East Tennessee State University and other community organizations, to quickly stand up COVID-19 testing sites to fulfill public demand,” Deaton said. “Then, once the vaccine became available in late 2020, we once again coordinated with our community and state partners and used our infrastructure to establish vaccine pod locations, where some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were given.”

A 20-year practicing physician, Runnels said the past year has been “very stressful” trying to meet the needs of patients while working alongside people who became “overwhelmed at times.”

“I’m very proud of our team. We addressed it very aggressively early on,” Runnels said, adding that every aspect from supply chain challenges to capacity issues to standardizing treatment across the system was addressed. “I feel really good about the job we did in a very tough and imperfect environment. You never do everything perfectly.”

The challenges of COVID also represented something else, he said.

“For those of us that saw health care as a calling, what kept a lot of us going was knowing this is what we were called to do, and this is when our community needed us,” Runnels said. “I don’t recall a time in my career I’ve been as constantly under stress as we were during the pandemic, but it was also the opportunity to do what you were called to do.”

Ballad — which represents the controversial 2018 merger of two former rival hospital systems — provided options not previously possible, Swift said.

“Our response was stronger because we were Ballad Health. If we had not had the resources of all of our hospitals under one organization, it would have been difficult, so I’m thankful for the timing of Ballad Health, and we had that structure,” Swift said. “And having that corporate emergency response operations center was critical for us. We were able to have the people at the table that could make the decisions that needed to be made and get things done. We learned as a system we can have better emergency response; we can break through some of that red tape and really move quickly when we need to have that response when we’re operating under emergency guidelines that give us the ability to do so.”

Swift said she “couldn’t be more proud of Ballad’s team, which proved “just how resilient” health care workers and the community are.

