COVID-19 pandemic defined the past year for Bristol region, world
The COVID-19 global pandemic defined the past 12 months in this region and around the world. Virtually every aspect of our lives was impacted, from schools, businesses and recreation to dining out, shopping, limitations on travel and requirements to wear face coverings. Over the next week, the Bristol Herald Courier will look back at some critical aspects of how this disease impacted lives.

Sullivan County hardest hit in region against COVID-19 war
Gary Mayes remembers being “almost distraught” one year ago over the local public health sector’s lack of preparedness when COVID-19 arrived in this region. Mayes, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and a 21-year veteran of public health, said this region was behind from the start — lacking necessary supplies and accurate information about how to cope with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

