Ballad official responds to vaccine doubters

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — As Ballad Health officials continue pleading with the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, they acknowledge there are instances that messaging falls on deaf ears.

On Wednesday, the region’s hospital system held its first media briefing in nearly two months after cases and hospitalizations increased sharply due to the novel coronavirus and its delta variant.

Much of their message was urging people to learn about and take the vaccine. Only about 37% of residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the virus — a figure that is significantly lower than the national average of nearly 50%.

“I can’t tell people what to do for themselves. People have to make the choice for themselves,” Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine said. “The most important thing you can do is go to a trusted source of data and information. We would not advise you to get the vaccine if we felt the vaccine was unsafe. We believe the best way to protect yourself and not end up in the hospital struggling for your breath is to get vaccinated.”

Since last December, more than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated. Levine said there remain many sources publicly challenging the usefulness, efficacy and safety of the vaccines.