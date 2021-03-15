Ballad officer talks about personal bout with COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jamie Swift’s mask-covered visage may be as familiar locally as Dr. Anthony Fauci’s is across the nation, as she constantly reminds residents to observe health precautions to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Swift is Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention specialist, one of this area’s leading experts on COVID-19 and central to the hospital system’s efforts to control the novel coronavirus, which swept across this region last fall and winter.
It is a position she trained for her entire career, and at the height of the battle on Dec. 11 — with area cases raging and vaccines on the way — Swift herself tested positive.
“I was diagnosed the day the EUA [emergency use authorization] for the vaccine was approved, which was devastating to me personally because I had spent several weeks up to that completely developing our vaccine POD [point of distribution] plan and working with my infection preventionists to make sure we had a plan to stand up,” Swift said. “To know that I was leaving my team during that time was devastating.”
She was briefly hospitalized but never developed many of the traditional respiratory symptoms associated with the disease.
“I actually had more stomach pains than anything. Never had a fever, never had a cough, no respiratory distress, my O2 levels remained at 98% or higher. I went in because of the abdominal pains that were so severe. They found double pneumonia,” she said. “I realized my body had been under a ton of stress for a long time with an increased stress burden trying to plan for the vaccine clinics we knew were coming. I know that contributed to my immune system.”
Because Swift has asthma, she was eligible for a new treatment with monoclonal antibodies — drugs casirivimab and imdevimab, which mimic the body’s immune system and are delivered intravenously. The Federal Drug Administration approved the therapy in late November for patients with the disease but not those severe enough to require a ventilator or high-flow oxygen.
“I was lucky enough we had just started giving monoclonal antibodies through Ballad Health, so I did get that treatment. I believe that was a game changer for me. I believe that kept me from getting much sicker,” Swift said.
But how did she catch it?
A family member was exposed to someone who should have been in quarantine, Swift said.
At that time, community spread was reaching its peak across the region, area testing positivity levels were among the highest in the nation, and hospitalizations were hitting record levels.
“When the burden of disease was that high in the community, everyone was at risk,” Swift said. “We did all the right things. I hadn’t been to a restaurant, I hadn’t gone out. I worked extra hard to keep from getting it, honestly.”
Upon recovery, she returned to working half-days while dealing with the fatigue also associated with this disease.
“I was pretty tired when I came back to work. They were gracious enough to ease back in with half-days. After I went in, I was ready to come home and crash for a bit,” she said. “I’m doing well.”
