Ballad officer talks about personal bout with COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jamie Swift’s mask-covered visage may be as familiar locally as Dr. Anthony Fauci’s is across the nation, as she constantly reminds residents to observe health precautions to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Swift is Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention specialist, one of this area’s leading experts on COVID-19 and central to the hospital system’s efforts to control the novel coronavirus, which swept across this region last fall and winter.

It is a position she trained for her entire career, and at the height of the battle on Dec. 11 — with area cases raging and vaccines on the way — Swift herself tested positive.

“I was diagnosed the day the EUA [emergency use authorization] for the vaccine was approved, which was devastating to me personally because I had spent several weeks up to that completely developing our vaccine POD [point of distribution] plan and working with my infection preventionists to make sure we had a plan to stand up,” Swift said. “To know that I was leaving my team during that time was devastating.”

She was briefly hospitalized but never developed many of the traditional respiratory symptoms associated with the disease.