Ballad offers more details on Aug. 17 BRMC incident

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aug. 19 was the date that Ballad Health received a complaint that Bristol Regional Medical Center former CEO Greg Neal made the first incision in a surgical procedure, and Neal was suspended the same day and asked to resign the next day, Ballad officials said Thursday.

Ballad officials held a news conference Thursday to talk in more detail about the incident, which also led to the removal of Dr. Nathan Smith, the cardiothoracic surgeon who was involved, according to Ballad CEO Alan Levine.

Neal, who said he was observing the Aug. 17 procedure, is not a licensed physician.

The complaint was made by a Ballad employee through an anonymous tips line, and an investigation began within hours, Levine said.

Levine said he met with Neal last Saturday morning, and Neal apologized for his actions. He added that he and Neal agreed it would be a good idea for Neal to release a statement to inform the public about why he suddenly stepped down and to help him move on. On Monday, Neal sent a statement to the Bristol Herald Courier.

“He was contrite, he was sincerely and genuinely apologetic,” Levine said.

Ballad officials also had two discussions with the patient, who Levine said suffered no physical harm. He said the top priority is to make sure the patient’s care is concluded.

