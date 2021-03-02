Ballad names Couch president of northeast market and CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center

In this role, Couch will report directly to Deaton.

Couch previously served as the northeast market’s chief medical officer and as chief medical officer of BRMC. During his tenure, the hospital gained accolades for a variety of services and programs, including being recognized as one of the best facilities in the nation for orthopedic surgery, and it earned consistently top rankings for cardiovascular and overall care.

“Ballad Health leadership has made clear that becoming a top-decile performing health system in the nation is within reach and is a priority,” Couch said. “I could not agree with this objective more passionately, and this objective will be a major priority for all of us in the northeast market. Our patients should always have a safe, compassionate environment surrounded by experienced and dedicated staff committed to excellence in everything we do.”

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected for this role, and I look forward to working with my colleagues throughout Ballad Health as we work together to serve our region.”

His selection concludes a national search that drew dozens of qualified candidates, according to the statement.