Ballad: Merger helping health care system better navigate pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The controversial merger that created Ballad Health has enabled the health care system to better respond to the novel coronavirus, senior Ballad officials said.
Ballad Health System officials gave themselves a grade of “A” for their response and flexibility in meeting myriad challenges posed by COVID-19 while sustaining significant financial impacts, six months into the public health pandemic.
Ballad was formed in February 2018 from the former Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, following years of review and ultimate approval by Tennessee and Virginia health officials and state attorneys general. Opponents claimed the merger created a monopoly that would negatively impact the region’s health care.
On Wednesday, some members of the health system’s senior management team met with the Bristol Herald Courier’s editorial board to review how they and the region are faring.
“I think that we’re a merged organization benefited us greatly,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “If we were two separate organizations, and still had Mountain States and Wellmont, this would have been very difficult to do. We have one organization that can communicate together, can react together and pool resources across 21 hospitals versus being two separate organizations. We would have probably tried to work well together, but it would have been much more difficult.”
In March, system officials established a corporate emergency operations center at its Johnson City headquarters to manage its response to the pandemic and quickly established four overarching goals, Deaton said. They are minimizing the transmission of COVID-19 across the region; protecting Ballad Health team members and other health care providers from the disease; preserving system capacity should patient volumes increase; and reducing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-positive patients.
While testing and turnaround times for test results have been the greatest challenge, Deaton said, testing has improved greatly and Ballad had the first hospital in Tennessee to offer in-house rapid testing.
Ballad was among the first health systems in the U.S. to join a Mayo Clinic study of treating COVID patients with convalescent plasma donated by people who’ve recovered from the virus. More than 460 units of the plasma have been given to COVID patients at Ballad facilities and more than 570 units have been donated.
The region’s COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 0.019 percent Friday, according to reported data across Ballad’s 21-county service area. More than 15,500 people tested positive for the virus across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and 310 people have died from the virus.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control website reported 195,312 provisional U.S. deaths involving the virus and 7.21 million confirmed cases, or about a 0.02% mortality rate.
Centralized decision-making
“If something happened or someone experienced something in a hospital that went up to our corporate emergency operations, we were able to evaluate it and put it out across the board,” said Lisa Smithgall, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “If we had been two organizations, we might not have been as reactive; we would have had different practices.”
Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said he “didn’t see any way” the two former competitors could have responded as effectively and added that he’s never worked with a “team that is more cohesive” in trying to do the best for patients.
“I think we’ve communicated really well with the communities and that was really important early on. Our communications team has done a tremendous job of getting data out there,” Deaton said. “Our infection prevention team — who I have a whole new admiration for — has really stepped up and done an amazing job of getting hold of this early on. Helping us understand the CDC guidelines and adhering to those.”
The operations center has been a clearinghouse for information and decision-making, Smithgall said.
“By having that really reactive team that met every day, sometimes seven days a week, we were able to take the emerging processes that came from the CDC and state health departments and turn that around really quickly into valid processes to every clinical unit. So we were doing the most up-to-date and appropriate things for the right care; to keep our team safe and keep the region safe,” Smithgall said.
Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said years of training prepared her for these events, but much credit goes to providers who carry out their plans.
“In infection prevention, we train for this and we’ve talked about it for my entire career. We knew it would come, but it’s certainly been very different,” Swift said. “Then you go to that frontline nurse who you’re asking to go into this room on day one, when we don’t know a lot about this virus, and to see the dedication and response of our frontline team has just been beyond humbling.”
Adapting to change
Dr. Chad Couch, interim CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center, said hospitals and employees were forced to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape.
“We’ve had to be adaptable throughout this whole process. We’ve had significant changes in volumes of patients that we’ve seen,” Couch said. “When we reduced surgical service, we had a significant decrease in the volume of patients. After that, we’ve had changes in visitation and our medical staff has had to adapt to these changes. They had to learn to work together — whether it be how they were going to see patients in the COVID unit, trying to minimize the number of people coming in and out of that unit and working together in the best interest of those patients. I can’t think of one area of the hospital that has not been impacted by this.”
All Ballad facilities now employ screeners whose sole job is to check each person coming through the doors — employee or visitor — to try and reduce exposure. No job description or protocol existed prior to this spring, Deaton said.
Early on, Ballad set up designated COVID treatment units — primarily at its tertiary care facilities, Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. In addition, they designated Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and Greeneville West Hospital in Tennessee as COVID-only facilities, if needed.
They secured agreements to keep an ample supply of personal protective equipment flowing for health care providers who must change out each time they encounter an infected patient — something many health systems struggled to maintain, Deaton said.
In July and August when the number of local cases rose dramatically, Ballad shifted staffing and expanded the number of designated rooms for COVID-positive patients. They have since reduced that number after cases declined. On Friday, Ballad had 23 available rooms.
This disease is unpredictable. After weeks of modest declines in patients, Ballad’s census of in-house patients rose from Wednesday to Friday. On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 67 patients but by Friday that number rose to 99.
BRMC has 31 designated COVID rooms and 12 additional rooms available should a surge occur. The average daily census was 17 in August, 13 in September and there were 16 Wednesday. Their average stay is about six days, according to Bobbie Murphy, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.
Patients who exhibit any COVID systems are tested then segregated from others until their results are known, Murphy said.
“Often, when speaking with different colleagues across the country, they’re asking questions about things we’ve already come up with or done here at Ballad Health, which is very reassuring to us as leadership on the ground and our frontline team,” Murphy said.
When surgeries, testing and other elective procedures were temporarily suspended in April, Ballad placed about 1,300 employees on furlough and instituted pay cuts for top executives. All but about 200 of those furloughed employees have returned to work, Deaton said.
BRMC’s backlog of procedures has been taken care of, Couch said.
In addition, a number of urgent-care clinics and other facilities were temporarily closed. Most have reopened and Ballad continues to monitor patient volumes, which are below pre-pandemic levels at most facilities, Runnels said.
The system reported a net operating loss of $38.5 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30 and lost about $100 million of cash flow, officials previously said. Those losses were partially offset by $82 million in federal CARES Act funding.
