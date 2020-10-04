Ballad: Merger helping health care system better navigate pandemic

Centralized decision-making

“If something happened or someone experienced something in a hospital that went up to our corporate emergency operations, we were able to evaluate it and put it out across the board,” said Lisa Smithgall, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. “If we had been two organizations, we might not have been as reactive; we would have had different practices.”

Ballad Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said he “didn’t see any way” the two former competitors could have responded as effectively and added that he’s never worked with a “team that is more cohesive” in trying to do the best for patients.

“I think we’ve communicated really well with the communities and that was really important early on. Our communications team has done a tremendous job of getting data out there,” Deaton said. “Our infection prevention team — who I have a whole new admiration for — has really stepped up and done an amazing job of getting hold of this early on. Helping us understand the CDC guidelines and adhering to those.”

The operations center has been a clearinghouse for information and decision-making, Smithgall said.