Ballad, Lee County schools awarded grants to expand technology services

Two regional entities will receive a combined $1.06 million to expand services in two rural Southwest Virginia counties.

Ballad Health will receive $313,361 to support a school-based telemedicine virtual health clinic program in Lee and Smyth counties. The Lee County school district is getting $752,857 to implement science technology engineering and math courses and technology, according to a written statement issued by Virginia U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

This funding was awarded through the distance learning and telemedicine grant program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The Ballad grant will improve access to acute sick care for schoolchildren and faculty and removes transportation as an obstacle to care. This rural investment will benefit approximately 46,765 residents across both Virginia and Tennessee, according to the statement.

The Lee grant will give students in alternative education programs the opportunity to attend their classes in real time, enable teachers to access quality professional development without incurring travel and time costs and provide telecounseling services such as preventative substance-abuse education. It will benefit approximately 4,590 residents.