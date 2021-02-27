Ballad launches online tool for scheduling vaccinations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health has launched an online tool for eligible residents to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.
Online scheduling is now available at Ballad Health’s community vaccination centers in Virginia and Tennessee. People eligible to receive the vaccine in Virginia include residents over the age of 65, health care workers and, as of March 1, residents between the ages of 16-64 with chronic health conditions. Tennessee residents eligible to receive the vaccine include everyone over the age of 65 and health care workers.
“Our fight against COVID-19 has taken many different forms over the last year, but prevention and protection have always been front and center,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer. “We’re still advocating for infection prevention through masks and physical distancing, but vaccines are, most likely, the best chance we have to fully defeat this virus. Since the first vaccines became available in the Appalachian Highlands in December, we’ve been working together with our health departments to distribute these shots as widely, quickly and effectively as possible.
Ballad Health operates its vaccination centers in Norton and Abingdon, Virginia, and Kingsport and Elizabethton in Tennessee. Both doses must be received at the same location. When registering, patients can select the site that’s most convenient.
The scheduling tool is available on the health system’s main webpage at www.balladhealth.org and its COVID-19 page at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19, as well as the Ballad Health mobile app on Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.
Community members must have a photo ID when they arrive at their vaccine appointments, and health care workers should bring their work ID badge. Second doses will be scheduled when patients check in, and everyone must be observed for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot to monitor for any possible side effects.
To date, Ballad Health has provided more than 30,000 first-dose and 27,000 second-dose vaccines to its team members, physicians, volunteers and contract employees, as well as community health care workers and eligible members of the communities it serves.