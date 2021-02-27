Ballad launches online tool for scheduling vaccinations

Online scheduling is now available at Ballad Health’s community vaccination centers in Virginia and Tennessee. People eligible to receive the vaccine in Virginia include residents over the age of 65, health care workers and, as of March 1, residents between the ages of 16-64 with chronic health conditions. Tennessee residents eligible to receive the vaccine include everyone over the age of 65 and health care workers.

“Our fight against COVID-19 has taken many different forms over the last year, but prevention and protection have always been front and center,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer. “We’re still advocating for infection prevention through masks and physical distancing, but vaccines are, most likely, the best chance we have to fully defeat this virus. Since the first vaccines became available in the Appalachian Highlands in December, we’ve been working together with our health departments to distribute these shots as widely, quickly and effectively as possible.