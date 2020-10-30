Ballad launches new health program

During the second phase, the care network will use referral sources, Ballad data analytics and case management to identify patients dealing with complex conditions, chronic disease, behavioral health issues or social work needs. The goal will then be to provide disease and medication management services and counseling to prevent harm and unnecessary hospital encounters.

The final stage will extend the program to healthier, uninsured populations, with the goal of improving health literacy and healthy behavior. The program will also try to ensure people receive the care they need in the most appropriate setting.

Levine said one of Ballad’s top priorities since it was formed has been to reduce the cost of health care within its service area. He said Ballad had already saved federal taxpayers $50 million through its shared savings program. The health system’s efforts to decrease intake and discharges for non-critical health issues netted savings of $200 million annually for consumers, insurance companies and employers, he added.

However, Levine said there is a large population of people that have not benefitted from these savings.

Through the network, Levine said Ballad can be facilitator for a regionwide care system that is “effectively creating insurance” for qualified people without health insurance.

Levine said data from the Sycamore Institute and the Virginia Health Care Foundation show between 10% to 15% of the region’s population is considered uninsured. He added that 70% of the Ballad payer mix is from people insured through government programs or who are uninsured.

