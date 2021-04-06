Ballad: Increases in cases, positivity are alarming

While that is well below the nearly 370 inpatients treated in January, it continues to stress the health care system.

“That’s probably the result of people ... not wearing a mask as much when they’re going out, they think it’s over or this is due to spring break,” he said.

Deaton was upbeat that about a third of the region’s population has been vaccinated against the virus, but he hopes that number continues rising.

“We’re not done with this. I think you’ll continue to see COVID-19 for some time to come. Even if we get to low intake numbers, I could see we’ll be taking care of COVID patients for the next several years,” Deaton said. “I think we need to get more and more people vaccinated so we can get that herd immunity.”

About 60% of Ballad employees have been vaccinated.

Regional testing positivity hit 14.5% last Friday and was 14.2% Monday, the highest rate since mid-February.