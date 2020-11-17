Ballad hospital administrator talks about New York COVID-19 response

John Betts witnessed first-hand how New York City was impacted by COVID-19 this spring, and he doesn’t want similar scenes to play out here.
Betts, an administrator at Bristol Regional Medical Center and hospital corpsman chief petty officer in the Navy, returned home last month following a six-month deployment to New York and other cities, where he helped treat patients with the novel coronavirus.
In late March, the Defense Department established a temporary care facility at the sprawling Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan to treat noncritical, non-COVID patients. However, on April 1, it was designated to treat only COVID patients because city hospitals were overrun.
Betts shared some of his experiences and observations during a recent media update held by Ballad Health about its response to the pandemic.
Betts doesn’t want to see this region suffer as New York did.
“Personally knowing that COVID can overrun our cities and our hospitals the magnitude equivalent to what I saw in New York City and other regions is a reality to me if we, as a community, function without precautions,” Betts said. “Although our population density is not the same as New York City, [with] our geography we’re more widespread. But if our community and Ballad are not working together, we, too, could face those needs for outside reinforcements. That’s a spot I hope we never have to get to.”
The majority of the people they treated were homeless, Betts said.
“I think the biggest hiccup was in case management and discharges because the majority of our patients were either homeless or lived in shelters. The shelters did not want to take them, and we were not going to discharge any patient to the street. We wanted to make sure they were discharged where they had a roof over their heads,” Betts said.
Outside the center, the scene was surreal.
“When we first got there, the public was mostly absent for the most part. The streets were dead, which, if you think about New York City and the vast population up there, us walking the street and being the only ones on the street was a vast difference from what you normally think of,” Betts said. “In the beginning, it was a scary sight to walk into New York City and not see anybody on the streets.”
Public reaction to their presence was mixed.
“The patients loved us. The general population didn’t. A lot of time, we got pushback because we were military. When we walked around the streets, we had to wear our military uniforms. It almost felt like they called in this militant unit to take care of things,” Betts recalled. “We dealt with the naysayers, but we also had people that wanted to take care of us. There were soup kitchens and different businesses that wanted to provide food for us every single day while we worked at Javits. They didn’t charge anything.”
The temporary hospital was closed in May after treating about 1,100 patients, so Betts and the others were redeployed.
“During the six-month deployment, I was sent to two additional locations to provide COVID-19 and ancillary support. Basically, we were chasing COVID around the country as it wreaked havoc in different regions,” he said. “I truly believe what kept us safe and healthy during our deployment to the epicenter of COVID-19, and while we served on the front lines caring for COVID patients every day, was the level of compliance we had with our masks, our social distancing, handwashing and our strict adherence to the restrictions placed upon us.”
Ballad Health officials continue urging the public to follow those guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at a time when local hospital admissions continue breaking records.
Ballad reported a record 247 inpatients with COVID-19 on Monday.
At the same time, the region’s testing positivity rate for coronavirus tests stands at 18.3%, indicating the number of cases will only continue spiraling upward.
“When we go to the frontlines of war, we wear body armor. Not because we want to, because God knows it is heavy and uncomfortable, but we respect the effect a bullet has when we are without it,” he said. “That is how I treat my mask. I treat it like armor against an invisible enemy. Either deployed or here, it is no different.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.