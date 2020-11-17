Ballad hospital administrator talks about New York COVID-19 response

The majority of the people they treated were homeless, Betts said.

“I think the biggest hiccup was in case management and discharges because the majority of our patients were either homeless or lived in shelters. The shelters did not want to take them, and we were not going to discharge any patient to the street. We wanted to make sure they were discharged where they had a roof over their heads,” Betts said.

Outside the center, the scene was surreal.

“When we first got there, the public was mostly absent for the most part. The streets were dead, which, if you think about New York City and the vast population up there, us walking the street and being the only ones on the street was a vast difference from what you normally think of,” Betts said. “In the beginning, it was a scary sight to walk into New York City and not see anybody on the streets.”

Public reaction to their presence was mixed.