Ballad Health warns region as COVID cases spiral upward
Ballad Health warns region as COVID cases spiral upward

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Ballad Health officials issued "dire news" today, in issuing new forecasting that shows record COVID patient levels in the weeks ahead.

Inpatient levels could climb to between 300 and 500 later this month, due to a rapid rise in cases, high testing positivity across the region and more than 60% of the region's residents not vaccinated against the virus.

“Our inpatient volume today actually reflects the number we had expected to see in September, based on modeling. We’re well ahead of where we expected to be and those COVID case counts continue to climb week by week,” Chief Operating Officer Deaton said. “They don’t have to. We have the ability to stop this.”

Ballad has 160 inpatients today, including 44 in intensive care units and four pediatric patients.

