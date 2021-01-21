Ballad Health to no longer provide first COVID-19 vaccine to public in Tenn.

Due to changes in policy related to allocation and distribution of novel coronavirus vaccines by the Tennessee Department of Health, Ballad Health is winding down its Tennessee-based community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Bristol, the company said Thursday.

The CVCs in Kingsport and Bristol will cease giving first doses of the vaccine on Saturday, Jan. 23, while its center in Johnson City will provide its final first dose on Friday, Jan. 22.

All three Tennessee centers, which opened earlier this month, will still provide second-dose vaccines to everyone who received their first shot. After the second-dose administration is complete, the Kingsport and Bristol CVCs will cease operation. The future of the Johnson City CVC will be evaluated, pending future first-dose vaccine allocations from the Tennessee Department of Health, the company said.

The Virginia-based community vaccination centers, located in Abingdon and Norton, will continue operations as normal, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health Districts.

Local health departments in Tennessee continue to distribute vaccines.

