Ballad Health sets new record of COVID-19 patients

As 2021 begins, Ballad Health continues to treat record numbers of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

On Monday, the regional health system reported a one-day record of 349 inpatients, which shattered the previous mark of 339, set Saturday and tied Sunday. The previous record of 335 patients was established Dec. 21 and then tied on Dec. 31.

There were 63 COVID patients in intensive care units Monday, which is below Ballad’s average of 69 ICU patients for the past seven days.

Last week, system officials projected they may treat an average of more than 450 COVID patients daily by mid-January, due to expected community spread over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The health system continues to expand capacity under its surge plan with 58 available COVID treatment beds and the staffing to support them, according to information released Monday.

During the past seven days, the health system has treated an average of 336 COVID patients daily. With the exception of a slight decline during Christmas weekend, Ballad has averaged treating more than 300 COVID patients daily since Dec. 9.

Additionally, the region’s testing positivity remains at record levels above 30% for the third consecutive day, at 30.5%.