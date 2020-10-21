Ballad Health reports record case counts

Ballad Health will begin limiting the number of elective procedures at some hospitals to better care for record numbers of patients amid a surge of new cases of COVID-19.

The regional health system was treating 135 COVID-positive patients at its facilities Wednesday – ten more than its previous single-day record of 125 set earlier this year. with 29 more suspected cases awaiting test results, officials said during their weekly media briefing.

Testing positivity averages 12.6% across the region

Starting Monday, Holston Valley Medical Center will reduce its number of elective surgeries and tests by 25% due primarily to skyrocketing case counts in Sullivan County.

Similar plans are currently being developed for Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center.

“We have seen an 80% growth in cases in the past two weeks,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “Our previous spike was 125 patients in house. We have far exceeded that today and our expectation is it will go higher in the next few weeks and really put a tremendous strain on our health care system.”

