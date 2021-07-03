Ballad Health reopens community hospital in Lee County

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — Eight years after its closing, Ballad Health reopened Lee County Community Hospital on Thursday.

The 10-bed modern medical facility serves rural Pennington Gap in Southwest Virginia and its surrounding communities. It closed in October 2013, but the community has fought for years to reopen the facility.

“More than 130 rural hospitals in the United States have closed in the last 10 years, and most of their stories ended with that,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “This triumphant chapter in Lee County is only possible because its community did not accept that outcome, and they sought a partner who could make a vision for health care in this rural area a reality.”

Now open to serve patients, the new hospital has been designed to meet the needs of Lee County, with acute and emergency services available 24/7, diagnostic radiology and lab services, outpatient cardiology and additional rotating clinics for specialty care and telehealth access, according to a news release from Ballad Health.