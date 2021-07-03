Ballad Health reopens community hospital in Lee County

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — Eight years after its closing, Ballad Health reopened Lee County Community Hospital on Thursday.
The 10-bed modern medical facility serves rural Pennington Gap in Southwest Virginia and its surrounding communities. It closed in October 2013, but the community has fought for years to reopen the facility.
“More than 130 rural hospitals in the United States have closed in the last 10 years, and most of their stories ended with that,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “This triumphant chapter in Lee County is only possible because its community did not accept that outcome, and they sought a partner who could make a vision for health care in this rural area a reality.”
Now open to serve patients, the new hospital has been designed to meet the needs of Lee County, with acute and emergency services available 24/7, diagnostic radiology and lab services, outpatient cardiology and additional rotating clinics for specialty care and telehealth access, according to a news release from Ballad Health.
“The Lee County community had a passionate, strong voice in every step of this new hospital’s development, so it was created to meet their specific needs,” said the hospital’s administrator, Mitch Kennedy. “It’s wonderful to unveil this hospital today — it’s everything we’ve promised, and it shows Ballad Health is all-in in Lee County, and we’re here to stay.”
Lee Regional Medical Center closed following Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement cuts and a lack of consistent physician coverage.
“Many people never thought this day would come,” said Ronnie Montgomery, chairman of the Lee County Hospital Authority. “But here we stand — celebrating the re-opening of a closed rural hospital, celebrating the power of determination and persistence and celebrating the future of Lee County as we enter a new era.
“Today we acknowledge that the padlock placed on this building October 1, 2013, had a key — and we worked until we found it.”