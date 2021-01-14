Ballad Health Officials: COVID-19 cases showing signs of leveling off

Modest declines this week in previously record numbers of COVID-19 cases are being credited to more and more people receiving vaccinations against the virus, Ballad Health officials said Wednesday.
The health system reported treating 321 COVID inpatients Wednesday, an 8.2% decline from 350 one week ago and 11% less than the record 361 inpatients on Jan. 5. Ballad also reported about 250 patients being treated at home this week, compared to 370 last Wednesday — a 32% decline.
An average of just less than 5,600 new cases per week have been diagnosed over the past three weeks across Ballad’s 21-county service area, which is down from the peak of nearly 7,700 diagnosed during the week before Christmas.
“We think we’re starting to see an actual decrease in the number of cases starting to happen,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the weekly news briefing. “I think it’s a good sign we’re also seeing the positivity rate dropping. We’re seeing a flattening in the number of cases. We have 321 patients in house today. A little over a week ago, we were at 361. We’ve seen a steady decline in that. I think it’s because our team members are getting vaccinated, the community is getting more vaccines, and we’re starting to break that chain. It’s helping us tremendously.”
The region’s seven-day testing positivity rate dipped to 29.1% Wednesday, the first time it’s registered below 30% since Jan. 1. However, the target to limit community spread is less than 5%.
Deaton also credited the system’s “Safer at Home” program, in which COVID-positive patients go home from emergency rooms with a thermometer and pulse oximeter and Ballad follows up through telemedicine, taking pressure off the health system. Since its inception, more than 700 patients have been treated through that program.
To date, Ballad has provided more than 25,000 vaccines to its employees, volunteers, contract workers and other health care providers, in addition to providing vaccines to the public ages 75 and older, Deaton said.
“As we started to give vaccines to our team members, we’re already showing a 40% decrease in the number of COVID-positives in our team members. We’re crediting that back to our team members,” Deaton said.
About 200 Ballad employees have the virus or are awaiting test results this week — which is down from 265 last week.
“We’re up to 56% compliance with our own team members, which is a very, very positive thing. We’re starting to see more and more team members want to receive the vaccine,” Deaton said. “I want to say thank you to those of you who have chosen to take the vaccine. It’s the most important thing we can do right now. This is really how we stop the spread; it’s how we break the chain of spread.”
Deaton said Ballad is not holding back any vaccine but getting it out as quickly as possible. In addition to providing vaccines to its patients through its Ballad Medical Associates, the system has opened new community vaccination centers in Abingdon and Norton to accommodate those who are 75 and older.
While there is much optimism surrounding the vaccine, Ballad remains in the throes of the pandemic, having treated more than 300 COVID inpatients in its hospitals for 32 of the past 35 days and averaged 343 inpatients per day during the first 12 days of 2021.
“The COVID-19 conversation has been dominated by vaccine news and updates. And that’s understandable. Vaccines are some of the only positive news coming out of this pandemic,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said.
“But while we work with our partners in regional health departments and health districts to provide the vaccine to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, we can’t lose sight of the reality of our situation. And what we’re seeing is this: the rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is not letting up,” Swift said.
Ballad established a one-day pandemic record Tuesday with 49 intensive care patients on ventilators, exceeding the previous mark of 48 set on Dec. 30. That number dropped to 43 Wednesday.
There have been 102 COVID-related deaths during the past week across Ballad’s service area and 1,303 deaths since the pandemic began.
During the past seven days, 2,598 new cases have been diagnosed across the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee, according to the state Department of Health. Sullivan and Washington counties each reported 547 new cases while Greene County had 352 and Hamblen County had 325.
There were 1,321 new cases diagnosed during the past seven days across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Washington County has 222 new cases, followed by Lee County at 193, Wise County with 179, Smyth County had 156 and Tazewell County 128. The city of Bristol reported 45 new cases during the past week.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC