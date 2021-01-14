Ballad Health Officials: COVID-19 cases showing signs of leveling off

Deaton also credited the system’s “Safer at Home” program, in which COVID-positive patients go home from emergency rooms with a thermometer and pulse oximeter and Ballad follows up through telemedicine, taking pressure off the health system. Since its inception, more than 700 patients have been treated through that program.

To date, Ballad has provided more than 25,000 vaccines to its employees, volunteers, contract workers and other health care providers, in addition to providing vaccines to the public ages 75 and older, Deaton said.

“As we started to give vaccines to our team members, we’re already showing a 40% decrease in the number of COVID-positives in our team members. We’re crediting that back to our team members,” Deaton said.

About 200 Ballad employees have the virus or are awaiting test results this week — which is down from 265 last week.

“We’re up to 56% compliance with our own team members, which is a very, very positive thing. We’re starting to see more and more team members want to receive the vaccine,” Deaton said. “I want to say thank you to those of you who have chosen to take the vaccine. It’s the most important thing we can do right now. This is really how we stop the spread; it’s how we break the chain of spread.”