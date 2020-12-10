 Skip to main content
Ballad Health official to join board of Tennessee’s commerce chamber
Ballad Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton will serve on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s board of directors for 2021, according to a statement the group issued Wednesday.

“Ballad Health has become an anchor for the Appalachian Highlands community amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber, said in the statement.

Deaton will be one of the 54-member board’s five at-large members, who will join members from its East, Middle and West Tennessee divisions, according to the statement.

