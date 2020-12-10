Ballad Health official to join board of Tennessee’s commerce chamber

Ballad Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton will serve on the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s board of directors for 2021, according to a statement the group issued Wednesday.
“Ballad Health has become an anchor for the Appalachian Highlands community amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bradley Jackson, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber, said in the statement.
Deaton will be one of the 54-member board’s five at-large members, who will join members from its East, Middle and West Tennessee divisions, according to the statement.
