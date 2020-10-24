Ballad Health official faces DUI, vehicle charges after Sunday crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market has been charged with drunken driving and two vehicle-related offenses after crashing his Mercedes in Kingsport on Sunday night, according to Sullivan County court records.
An affidavit of complaint filed Monday in the Sullivan County General Sessions Court states that Dr. Herbert Deross Ladley, 68, of Gate City, Virginia, faces a charge of driving under the influence, as well as failing to drive with due care and comply with financial responsibility.
Ladley is the VP and chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, according to Ashlea Ramey, communications manager for Ballad Health.
“He is on leave, pending an internal investigation,” Ramey said Friday in an email.
The affidavit and a uniform citation and complaint state that at around 7:35 p.m. Oct. 18, Kingsport police Officer Aaron Helton went to calls about a crash near 1704 N. Eastman Road in Kingsport.
A dispatcher said that an SUV traveling south on that road was driving erratically and swerved before hitting a guardrail, the uniform citation and complaint state.
“The caller advised once the vehicle went through the intersection of Eastman Road and Fort Henry it side swiped one light pole and then crashed into another light pole,” the uniform citation and complaint state.
Helton states in the affidavit that when he reached the vehicle — a white Mercedes — and tried to get the driver inside to identify himself, the man wasn’t able to give his name. Helton found a badge on the man’s belt that identified him as Ladley, the affidavit states.
“Mr. Ladley’s speech was very slurred and he was not able to answer questions clearly,” Helton wrote in the affidavit.
Helton added that Ladley couldn’t get out of the vehicle by himself for a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and “fell to the ground” once the officer helped him out.
“Myself and three firefighters had to assist Mr. Ladley off of the ground and put him on a stretcher,” Helton states in the affidavit. “Mr. Ladley was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Med Unit 2.”
Once at the hospital, Helton wrote, Ladley consented for his blood to be drawn. The hospital admitted him and had him stay overnight, according to the affidavit.
“Due to Mr. Ladley being admitted to the hospital, I issued him a misdemeanor citation for Driving Under the Influence, Drivers to Exercise Due Care, and Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility,” Helton wrote.
Ladley’s court date has been set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021, according to the affidavit.
