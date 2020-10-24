Ballad Health official faces DUI, vehicle charges after Sunday crash

Helton states in the affidavit that when he reached the vehicle — a white Mercedes — and tried to get the driver inside to identify himself, the man wasn’t able to give his name. Helton found a badge on the man’s belt that identified him as Ladley, the affidavit states.

“Mr. Ladley’s speech was very slurred and he was not able to answer questions clearly,” Helton wrote in the affidavit.

Helton added that Ladley couldn’t get out of the vehicle by himself for a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and “fell to the ground” once the officer helped him out.

“Myself and three firefighters had to assist Mr. Ladley off of the ground and put him on a stretcher,” Helton states in the affidavit. “Mr. Ladley was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Med Unit 2.”

Once at the hospital, Helton wrote, Ladley consented for his blood to be drawn. The hospital admitted him and had him stay overnight, according to the affidavit.

“Due to Mr. Ladley being admitted to the hospital, I issued him a misdemeanor citation for Driving Under the Influence, Drivers to Exercise Due Care, and Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility,” Helton wrote.

Ladley’s court date has been set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021, according to the affidavit.