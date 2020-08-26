Ballad Health names surgeon let go after CEO incident

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dr. Nathan Smith, a cardiothoracic surgeon, was released last week by Ballad Health following an incident during a surgical procedure at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

A health system spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that Smith was the doctor who invited former BRMC CEO Greg Neal to participate in a surgical procedure, even though Neal is not a licensed physician. Neal admitted his role in the incident in a statement to the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.

Neal, who served as CEO of BRMC since 2013 and was president of Ballad’s northeast market, resigned abruptly last week. On Monday, Neal said he was invited to observe a surgical procedure, and “as the case began, the surgeon asked if I would like to make the initial incision for this surgical procedure. I regret I did so,” Neal wrote.

Health system officials said Monday that they investigated the incident, asked Neal to resign and separated the physician from employment.

An attempt to contact Smith on Tuesday was unsuccessful.

A state official declined comment regarding a possible investigation, which would come before the state Board of Medical Examiners.

“Any complaint and/or investigation is confidential unless and until the board takes action,” Tennessee Department of Health spokesman Bill Christian wrote in an email.

Smith joined BRMC in July, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Smith is listed as a July graduate of the cardiothoracic surgery fellowship program of Albany Medical College in Albany, New York, according to the college website. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from Bob Jones University in 2008, his medical degree from Wake Forest University Medical School in North Carolina in 2012 and did surgical residencies at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, Florida.

