Ballad Health, ETSU partner to create nursing center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health has invested $10 million to create the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University, the health system announced Monday.

As the pandemic continues to exacerbate the national nurse shortage, the partnership seeks to provide a long-term solution to bolster the nursing supply and support, according to a Ballad news release.

The center will be dedicated to bringing nursing, business, liberal arts, education and other academic and support programs together to increase the pipeline of opportunity and augment the supply of nurses and nursing support in the region, the release states.

The center will develop partnerships with other colleges and universities, such as Emory & Henry College, Northeast State Community College and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, among others, to advance the clinical practice of nursing, enhance interprofessional collaboration, contribute to knowledge about nursing workflow and generate nursing scholarship, according to the release.

Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation faced a shortage of nurses. Combining this with the recent historically high number of hospitalized patients creates stress for practicing nurses, leading to burnout and higher turnover rates, Ballad officials said.