Ballad Health, ETSU partner to create nursing center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Ballad Health has invested $10 million to create the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University, the health system announced Monday.
As the pandemic continues to exacerbate the national nurse shortage, the partnership seeks to provide a long-term solution to bolster the nursing supply and support, according to a Ballad news release.
The center will be dedicated to bringing nursing, business, liberal arts, education and other academic and support programs together to increase the pipeline of opportunity and augment the supply of nurses and nursing support in the region, the release states.
The center will develop partnerships with other colleges and universities, such as Emory & Henry College, Northeast State Community College and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, among others, to advance the clinical practice of nursing, enhance interprofessional collaboration, contribute to knowledge about nursing workflow and generate nursing scholarship, according to the release.
Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation faced a shortage of nurses. Combining this with the recent historically high number of hospitalized patients creates stress for practicing nurses, leading to burnout and higher turnover rates, Ballad officials said.
“As the largest nursing program in the state of Tennessee and as an institution whose mission is to improve the lives of the people of our region, we are excited about the opportunity Ballad Health has created to increase this vital pipeline of nurses, while also seeking to provide support and ongoing enhancement of our existing workforce,” said ETSU President Brian Noland. “ETSU is poised to continue to meet the challenge of the nursing shortage through the Center for Nursing Advancement, which will be rooted in our strong service, teaching and research missions.”
The center will focus on data and research, collaboration with key stakeholders across the region and advocacy to promote the nursing profession.
“Our nurses and their direct support teams, such as certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and the other allied health professionals who care directly for patients are the heart of the healthcare team,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “The dynamics of the nursing profession have changed so much, becoming even more complex because of the challenges of the pandemic. We now seek to learn from our nurses what we need to do to evolve to better support the needs of our nursing teams and enhance their resilience in a very difficult environment. …”
In addition to working with current nurses and nursing students, the center will also seek to attract more students to the nursing profession. It will partner with other institutions to develop a common pipeline for high school students to identify those with aptitudes for the sciences and help match them with employment and pathways to certification as a nursing support professional or for a nursing degree. These programs could match students with jobs within Ballad Health while they’re in high school, the release states.