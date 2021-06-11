Ballad Health, community leaders announce service connection network

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ballad Health and STRONG Accountable Care Community unveiled a new coordinated care network Thursday aimed at connecting people with unmet health and social needs, such as housing, food, transportation and employment, with services.

“For many years, our United Way and our community has not had one organization [where] folks in need could go and get the help that they needed,” Executive Director of United Way of Bristol Lisa Cofer said during a news conference at the United Way office. “There wasn’t one location where someone who had multiple needs could go and get that help.”

Unite Tennessee and Unite Virginia is a partnership between Ballad, STRONG ACC and Unite Us — a technology company known for building networks of health and social service providers.

“Our hope is to reach every new organization that can either provide services [or] refer services for our community members so that everyone has access to the care they need without any barriers,” said Mallory Hill, community engagement manager for Unite Us.

The network will position itself to have a “no wrong door” system, in which those seeking multiple services can approach any of the participating agencies to receive referrals.