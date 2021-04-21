Ballad Health CEO to deliver UVa-Wise commencement speech

WISE, Va. — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine will deliver the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Class of 2021 commencement address during an in-person ceremony May 8, according to a Tuesday news release from the college.

“It seemed fitting that Alan Levine serve as commencement speaker since he and the heroes at Ballad Health have been on the front lines during the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Chancellor Donna Henry. “I could think of no one more appropriate.”

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Carl Smith Stadium in Wise. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and graduates will receive three tickets for guests.