Ballad COO: 1 in 6 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital have died

“We’re losing more and more people,” Egan said. “I’ve put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to. I wasn’t prepared to give up on a patient, but there was nothing else we could do, and we lost them. There have been days I’ve lost two patients.”

Egan said she cries “often.”

“This is real,” she said. “I understand sacrifice and that it’s hard to stay home, and it’s hard to wear a mask. You feel like you can’t breathe. But there are people dying that can’t breathe. It starts to take a toll on you. I can’t tell you how many patients we had, they contracted it at a ballgame or a family affair of some sort.”

Preparing for the worst

In a week when Ballad twice broke its record number of COVID inpatients — hitting 287 Tuesday — system officials said they now expect to treat 500 or more on given days before the end of this year.

“Our numbers in the hospitals are at all-time highs and — based on our modeling, which has been very accurate — we anticipate we could see volumes as high as 550 by the end of December,” Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said.