Ballad COO: 1 in 6 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital have died

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A refrigerated morgue truck is parked at Johnson City Medical Center and another is on order, providing additional capacity for local victims of COVID-19.
During November, 141 COVID-19 patients died at Ballad Health System hospitals — an average of 4.7 people every day. That eclipsed the previous record of 82 deaths in October, system officials said Wednesday during their weekly press briefing, held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference, Resort and Convention Center.
Those 223 deaths in October and November represent 60% of the in-house deaths since the pandemic began, and the totals are expected to continue climbing as the region’s average testing positivity rate reached an all-time high of 20% Wednesday.
“About 2% of the total number of positive cases result in death. The more staggering thing for me is about 17% of the patients admitted die from COVID-19,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said. “So one in six people admitted are dying right now, and we see that number continuing to increase over and over.”
There have been 723 deaths across the region since the pandemic began.
During the presentation, Ballad played a short video of intensive care unit nurse Emily Nichole Egan, who described working in the COVID-19 unit at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
“We’re losing more and more people,” Egan said. “I’ve put an ungodly amount of people in body bags that I wasn’t prepared to. I wasn’t prepared to give up on a patient, but there was nothing else we could do, and we lost them. There have been days I’ve lost two patients.”
Egan said she cries “often.”
“This is real,” she said. “I understand sacrifice and that it’s hard to stay home, and it’s hard to wear a mask. You feel like you can’t breathe. But there are people dying that can’t breathe. It starts to take a toll on you. I can’t tell you how many patients we had, they contracted it at a ballgame or a family affair of some sort.”
Preparing for the worst
In a week when Ballad twice broke its record number of COVID inpatients — hitting 287 Tuesday — system officials said they now expect to treat 500 or more on given days before the end of this year.
“Our numbers in the hospitals are at all-time highs and — based on our modeling, which has been very accurate — we anticipate we could see volumes as high as 550 by the end of December,” Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said.
In response, Ballad announced that effective Monday, the health system will suspend all elective surgeries and procedures for at least 30 days, realign staffing and increase capacity to treat more patients sickened with the novel coronavirus.
No furloughs are planned due to the suspension of surgeries and tests — as was the case in the spring, Levine said. Instead, many of those employees are expected to be reassigned.
Members of a National Guard unit are currently filling in at some Ballad testing sites to free up clinical employees needed to treat patients. State health officials in both Tennessee and Virginia have given the green light to allow some lesser trained clinical workers to take on additional responsibilities.
“The direction we are headed with our numbers is not sustainable,” Deaton said.
Ballad is forecasting more than 4,500 new cases will be diagnosed this week, primarily due to the large amount of travel and gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday. Nearly 13,000 new cases were diagnosed during November in Ballad’s 21-county service area.
“The numbers we’re seeing now do not reflect the numbers we think we’ll see from Thanksgiving; it’s too early for those cases to be in the hospital. We’re moving forward to preparing for the worst,” Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. “I know the next few weeks will bring many preventable hospitalizations, many preventable deaths. It’s not too late to help stop the spread by following the CDC guidance.”
Swift and others repeated their calls for people to wear face coverings in public, avoid crowds and practice good hand hygiene.
As of Wednesday, Ballad had 305 designated COVID beds, but that number will increase to about 460 across the entire system, Deaton said.
“[Suspending elective procedures] is to reallocate staff to the bedside and other areas so we can support the number of patients coming in the hospital,” Deaton said. “With making that change we can go up to 460 to 465 inpatients, but, beyond that, we’d have to take additional measures to create capacity.”
There were 261 inpatients Wednesday, including 47 being treated in intensive care units, leaving Ballad just 13 available ICU beds across its system. In response to a reporter’s question, Deaton said the suspension will also allow them to expand ICU capacity.
“Because we’re deferring certain elective surgical cases we can actually use our post-anesthesia care units,” Deaton said. “Those units take care of critically ill patients, so we would convert those post-anesthesia care units into ICUs. Those team members are very highly skilled in critical care so they can help us take care of those [COVID] patients moving forward.”
Levine said Ballad previously acquired enough ventilators and other technology to meet the expected additional needs.
“We’re good on technology. The real limitation is staffing. We have the beds, the problem is just not enough staff,” Levine said.
Complicating the situation, about 200 Ballad workers currently have the virus or are in quarantine awaiting test results.
'Hopeful but grim'
“We are at a hopeful but grim phase in this pandemic,” Levine said. “We are hopeful because we see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. … But it’s easy for the public to misunderstand how these vaccines work and how quickly they will work. … We don’t want the public to think you get a shot, and it’s all over. We’ve got months left of this, and that’s where we’re at.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon review clinical trial evidence of COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and could OK their use later this month. Others are also in development.
“There will be a limited supply to start with. We’re going to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and state guidance from Tennessee and Virginia,” Levine said. “We’ve acquired the freezers to maintain the vaccines at Bristol, Johnson City, Kingsport and Abingdon on site; we are going to start with front-line health care workers just as the federal government's is directing.”
Health care workers, first responders and elderly residents of long-term care facilities are at the front of the line, according to CDC recommendations.
Both the first two vaccines will require two inoculations a few weeks apart, and immunity won’t be immediate, Levine said.
Due to limited supplies and the time needed for drug-makers to actually produce sufficient volumes of the vaccines, it is expected to be months before they are widely available for the general public. The CDC estimates that every American can be vaccinated by the end of 2021, Chief Physician Executive Dr. Clay Runnels said.
“I think it’s really important for us to encourage people to consider vaccination. If we really want to get the pandemic behind us, that is our best chance,” Runnels said.
