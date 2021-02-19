Ballad continues treating about 100 COVID cases

The Virginia Department of Health reported 249 new cases during the past seven days across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia. Buchanan and Russell counties tallied the most with 44 and 35, respectively, or 6.2 and 5 per day, respectively. Six new cases were diagnosed in Bristol over the past seven days and 17 in Washington County.

“We’re thrilled the number of cases continues to go down. We’re thrilled to get our hospital capacity back,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Our community will need to go forward living but still continuing to live smartly. We don’t want to let down our guard because there are many who are not vaccinated and we don’t want surges to occur.

“These variants, we don’t want them to take hold in our communities. So even with the vaccine and the good thing about the counts decreasing we have to continue to be very vigilant and continue to take care of each other,” Shelton said.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average continues to linger near 15% across Ballad’s service area, much as it has for the past two weeks. Virginia’s seven-day statewide positivity average was 7.8% on Thursday and Tennessee’s was 8.3%. Less than 5% is the target to limit spread.