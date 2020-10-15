Ballad concerned about wave of COVID-19 cases

Historically, when the number of new cases rises, the number of hospitalizations typically follows in the weeks afterward, he said.

“We did some forecasting this morning. We expect to see 90 to 120 more admissions over the next two weeks as a result of the number of cases. That’s very concerning to us,” Deaton said. “The stays for these patients are increasing. Early on in the pandemic, the average stay was seven days and now cases are staying an average of eight-and-a-half days. That’s additional stress on our health-care system in the number of beds we have available. We expect to see hospitalizations trending up and deaths will follow that.”

Ballad also expects to exceed its previous single-day high mark of 125 COVID patients in its hospitals, Deaton said.

“We think that, based on the numbers we’re seeing right now, our surge plan will push us up to 125, 130, 135,” Deaton said. “Our surge plan took us to 200 patients per day. We think we can do that. We would maybe have to start looking at elective cases at that point — like we would have to stop doing elective procedures and surgeries like we had to earlier in the pandemic. We would have to look at what we would not do to create bed capacity and staff capacity to care for those additional patients.”