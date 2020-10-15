Ballad concerned about wave of COVID-19 cases

A wave of COVID-19 across the region has Ballad Health officials forecasting that more and more people will require hospitalization in the upcoming weeks.
Health system officials used words like “alarming” and “concerning” Wednesday when talking about the increasing numbers of cases, patients and testing positivity across the region, after rates remained steady through the end of August and all of September.
“When you look at our data, we are in the second wave and it looks like it is going to be higher than the first wave,” Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said Wednesday during the system’s weekly media briefing.
Ballad has averaged about 100 inpatients with COVID-19 during the past week — a 33% increase over just four weeks ago. There were 1,659 newly diagnosed cases last week across its 21-county service area, which is the second highest week since the pandemic began in March,
Deaton said. There were 1,807 new cases during the week ending Aug. 1.
“It’s very concerning we’re seeing a very drastic increase. This does include some of the patients we had at the prison in Mountain City, but even if you take out those 200 cases, we’re still around 1,400, which is very close to our second highest number we’ve had,” Deaton said. “It’s a very alarming trend just in the past week.”
Historically, when the number of new cases rises, the number of hospitalizations typically follows in the weeks afterward, he said.
“We did some forecasting this morning. We expect to see 90 to 120 more admissions over the next two weeks as a result of the number of cases. That’s very concerning to us,” Deaton said. “The stays for these patients are increasing. Early on in the pandemic, the average stay was seven days and now cases are staying an average of eight-and-a-half days. That’s additional stress on our health-care system in the number of beds we have available. We expect to see hospitalizations trending up and deaths will follow that.”
Ballad also expects to exceed its previous single-day high mark of 125 COVID patients in its hospitals, Deaton said.
“We think that, based on the numbers we’re seeing right now, our surge plan will push us up to 125, 130, 135,” Deaton said. “Our surge plan took us to 200 patients per day. We think we can do that. We would maybe have to start looking at elective cases at that point — like we would have to stop doing elective procedures and surgeries like we had to earlier in the pandemic. We would have to look at what we would not do to create bed capacity and staff capacity to care for those additional patients.”
Ballad presently has about 120 beds dedicated to COVID care, primarily at its largest tertiary hospitals, so increasing that capacity would likely mean again pulling some staff from other hospitals.
There have been 351 deaths across the region since the pandemic began, including 28 in the past seven days. About 82% of Ballad’s in-house deaths due to COVID have occurred since August. While the average age of people dying due to COVID remains at 76, a 26-year-old recently became one of the region’s youngest victims, Deaton said.
Average testing positivity remains above 11% across the region, after declining into the 6% range about a month ago.
“Our target was 5%, that would be 50 new cases over a 14-day period per 100,000 population; we are actually four times higher than that now. We’re at 221 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period,” Deaton said.
Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said the number of tests hasn’t decreased.
“The tests are staying level. Looking at positivity, I would be concerned if our testing had really dropped off,” she said.
“If we had seen a really high positivity rate and tests were low, that’s not as concerning. The fact that we’re maintaining or increasing the level of testing and we’re having so much positivity means a lot of people in the community are spreading it and may not know it,” Swift said. “We’re really encouraging people to get tested right now — go to our app and schedule a test. … When you have a positivity rate that high you actually need to increase testing.”
More than 1,800 new cases were diagnosed during the past 10 days across the 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee, compared to about 1,300 during the previous 10-day period, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County reported 450 new cases, followed by Washington County at 335. During the past week, 1,159 new cases were diagnosed across the region.
Testing positivity rates across East Tennessee were generally below 10%, except in Johnson County, which was 25.9% — due primarily to an outbreak at Northeast Correctional Institute — and Sullivan, which was at 13.3%. Sullivan had an average of 39.4 new cases per 100,000 people over the past 10 days, state health records show, while Johnson was at 163.1 new cases per 100,000 due to the prison outbreak. By contrast, Johnson County reported 43 new cases over the past seven days.
There were 543 new cases across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past 10 days, an increase of more than 100 compared to the previous period, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Nearly 450 of those cases were diagnosed during the past week.
Washington County added 126 new cases since Oct. 5, while Russell County reported 79, Lee and Wise counties reported 53 and 52, respectively, and Bristol, Virginia added 29, compared to 12 new cases during the previous 10-day period.
Testing positivity was 6.1% in the LENOWISCO Health District, 5.9% in Mount Rogers and 2.9% in the Cumberland Plateau District, according to VDH.
