Ballad complimented on handling of pandemic in Tennessee report

The Tennessee Department of Health highlighted Ballad Health System’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic in a report which determined the merged health system provides a public advantage to the region.

The state department has released its fiscal 2021 Certificate of Public Advantage Department annual report, determining “that the Ballad Health COPA continues to provide a public advantage,” according to the 95-page report.

“Ballad Health’s handling of the pandemic and the fact that all of Ballad Health’s 21 hospitals, including its many vulnerable rural hospitals, remained open through the year have been identified by TDH as two of the system’s greatest successes for FY21,” the report shows.

Each year since the creation of Ballad Health, the state of Tennessee and the Commonwealth of Virginia have independently confirmed the public advantage created by the unification of two former rival hospital systems which serve Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Ballad Health issued a statement on Thursday acknowledging the passing grade and the conclusions in the report, which covers from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“Ballad Health, as a single system with 21 hospitals, redeployed staff, beds, and personal protective equipment to ensure resources were efficiently utilized across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that would not have been possible as two separate competing systems. Ballad Health secured necessary supplies, swiftly responded to the various challenges presented by the pandemic and served as a trusted voice in the region for COVID-19 information,” the report found.

Despite the significant challenges for population health across the United States during the pandemic, the 11 Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health in “the COPA region performed better, and [were] shown to be healthier, than peer counties in 50% of population health” measures, and that drug overdoses have decreased considerably in the region since the merger. The region also outperforms peer counties on all vaccination measures for children and adults.

The pandemic also impacted some information normally acquired by the state.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many provisions under the terms of certification were temporarily suspended or modified by the state, including data collection, reporting, and evaluation via an index score. For that reason, this year’s department annual report includes a review of a smaller set of inputs,” according to the report’s executive summary.

The overall cost of health care was reduced due to the reduction of preventable hospitalizations and avoidance of emergency department utilization for certain populations – for instance, childhood asthma, according to the statement.

The TDH annual report cites that Ballad Health reduced preventable hospitalizations in adults 65 and older by almost half (72.2 discharges per 1,000 people in 2017, vs. 37.9 discharges per 1,000 people in 2020). Preventable hospitalizations are defined as admissions for certain illnesses or chronic conditions that might not have required hospitalization had these conditions been managed successfully by primary care and other providers in the outpatient setting.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health had reported an annualized decrease of more than 15,000 hospitalizations, translating into at least $200 million less spent annually on hospital care.

“The investments we have been making into population health initiatives and our ongoing collaboration with hundreds of physicians in the region, has led to some compelling results,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said in the statement.

“While we have reduced the overall cost of health care for the region, we are also very pleased that just last week, U.S. News and World Report cited eight Ballad Health hospitals as high-performing in multiple specialties – notably, our great heart and stroke care, as well as many surgical specialties. Lower cost of care and better quality go hand in hand, and we are grateful for the partnership we have with our region’s physicians as we seek to continue improving,” Levine said.

The TDH also found that Ballad Health has consistently complied with provisions of the merger agreement, which limits pricing to a rate below peer organizations. In addition, Ballad Health satisfied all other economic conditions placed upon it by the agreement, which protect local competition.

The report of the state monitor also cited that no complaints have been filed with the COPA Monitor from any physician that were determined to be a violation of the terms of certification of the agreement.

In a separate report, the COPA Monitor urged Virginia and Tennessee to work with Ballad Health to reduce the differences in the regulations between the two states.

TDH agreed with that assessment that differences between the statutes, regulations and Tennessee’s TOC and Virginia’s Order (the documents governing the Cooperative Agreement) “create extra work and expense.” TDH continues to “elicit comments from Ballad Health on which differences create the greatest additional effort and expense and remains in discussions with Virginia on this issue,” according to the report.