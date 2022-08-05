 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors

  • 0
Severe Weather Appalachia

Faith Hunsberger, separates supplies delivered to Knott County Sportsplex for flood relief on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Leburn, Ky., after massive flooding.

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families.  

Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds of families and killed at least 37 people. Across the 13 counties affected by the disaster, 1,400 people have been rescued from the floodwaters, with recovery efforts likely continuing through the coming weeks.

“As they did with relief efforts for our neighbors in Buchanan County last month, our team members are leading a charge to provide tangible, much-needed support – diapers and baby wipes for some of the floods’ youngest victims,” Chris Jett, chief executive officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network, said.

“Our children’s network serves many patients from Southeastern Kentucky, and many of our own team members are either directly affected by this horrible disaster or have family members and friends who have lost everything – even loved ones – literally overnight. We immediately went to work to find the best ways to send aid.”

People are also reading…

Community members can drop off donations at all Ballad Health locations in Virginia, as well as at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Ballad Health team members can donate at all hospital human resources offices.  

Donation drop-offs are located at the hospitals’ main entrance/screening areas until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Donations of all diaper sizes and brands, as well as baby wipes, are welcomed.

Along with the donated items, Ballad Health is working with health care providers in the region to send needed medical equipment and other supplies to aid in recovery efforts.

Although Ballad Health doesn’t operate any facilities in Kentucky, the health system has multiple locations in Southwest Virginia that serve patients from across state lines, and Niswonger Children’s Hospital – the region’s only children’s hospital – is the closest pediatric facility for several Kentucky counties.  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient remains found buried with crosses create mystery in Lima

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts