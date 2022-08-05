Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors

In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families.

Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds of families and killed at least 37 people. Across the 13 counties affected by the disaster, 1,400 people have been rescued from the floodwaters, with recovery efforts likely continuing through the coming weeks.

“As they did with relief efforts for our neighbors in Buchanan County last month, our team members are leading a charge to provide tangible, much-needed support – diapers and baby wipes for some of the floods’ youngest victims,” Chris Jett, chief executive officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network, said.

“Our children’s network serves many patients from Southeastern Kentucky, and many of our own team members are either directly affected by this horrible disaster or have family members and friends who have lost everything – even loved ones – literally overnight. We immediately went to work to find the best ways to send aid.”

Community members can drop off donations at all Ballad Health locations in Virginia, as well as at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Ballad Health team members can donate at all hospital human resources offices.

Donation drop-offs are located at the hospitals’ main entrance/screening areas until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Donations of all diaper sizes and brands, as well as baby wipes, are welcomed.

Along with the donated items, Ballad Health is working with health care providers in the region to send needed medical equipment and other supplies to aid in recovery efforts.

Although Ballad Health doesn’t operate any facilities in Kentucky, the health system has multiple locations in Southwest Virginia that serve patients from across state lines, and Niswonger Children’s Hospital – the region’s only children’s hospital – is the closest pediatric facility for several Kentucky counties.