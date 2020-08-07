Ballad appoints new regional medical director of psychiatry and behavioral health

Ballad Health has appointed Dr. Tony Graham as the regional medical director of psychiatry and behavioral health for its Bristol, Southwest Virginia and Kingsport markets, a news release from Ballad states.
Graham, a Wise County native, will be the lead physician for the psychiatry teams in Bristol and Kingsport as well as Dickenson and Russell Counties, which make up approximately 15 providers. He will also serve as the attending physician for Clearview Behavioral Health at Russell County Hospital.
One of Graham’s initiatives will be to help Ballad continue developing its inpatient and outpatient behavioral health programs, as well as telehealth and school-based mental health programs.
Graham has extensive experience in mental health and psychiatric services. Most recently, Graham served as a medical leader of a rural assertive community treatment program for Mt. Rogers Community Services in Wytheville, Virginia. He was also the medical director of the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion, Virginia from 1993 to 1997 and the first chief of telemedicine for the Veteran’s Health Administration.
Graham currently serves as a clinical associate professor in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.
