Ballad administers 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in service area

ABINGDON, Va. — Emily Boucher became the first person in the region to receive the newly developed and long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
“Today, to me, is a turning point. Today is an incredibly hopeful day,” said Boucher, a registered nurse in the COVID-19 Critical Care Unit at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, where her shot was administered during a news conference held by Ballad Health.
She was vaccinated the day after the largest vaccine campaign in U.S. history kicked off. The deadly virus has resulted in more than 300,000 deaths across the country.
Since March 1, there have been 882 deaths and more than 50,000 positive cases diagnosed in the 21-county service area of Ballad Health, which includes Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Over the last seven days, the region’s testing positivity rate was an alarming 25%, and there were 84 deaths, Ballad reported.
The numbers come from state-reported data, according to Ballad.
The vaccination was the first of two shots that Boucher will receive, said Ballad spokeswoman Ashlea Ramey.
“With this vaccine, my team members and I can be assured that we are safer from the virus,” Boucher said.
“I am very honored and excited to be the first COVID-19 vaccine recipient in the Appalachian Highlands region,” she added.
For months, Boucher has worked with team members to fight the virus “for 12 or more hours a day, most of the days of the week, really 24 hours a day,” she said.
“This has been such a hard time because we’re caring for patients who are alone and lonely and scared and fighting for their lives,” Boucher said. “And we’re trying to explain really complex things to their families and help families make decisions.”
She was chosen to get the first vaccination because she is a “front-line health care worker in the fight against COVID-19,” Ramey said. “And she’s been so passionate about COVID-19 prevention and awareness.”
Following Boucher’s shot, 25 more health care workers were slated to receive the vaccine in Abingdon on Tuesday, Ramey said.
“It’s been a very trying time for our nurses, for our doctors and, most importantly, for our patients and families who have lost loved ones,” Alan Levine, Ballad’s chairman and CEO, said during the news conference.
“We’re here taking the first steps today mitigating and getting our arms around this virus,” Levine said.
Today, Ballad Health officials plan to administer more shots to health care workers at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia.
It has not been determined when health care workers in Tennessee can receive shots, Ramey said.
“This is the first step,” Levine said. “We’re still a long way from being done with this. But this is the first step.”
