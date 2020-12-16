Ballad administers 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in service area

She was vaccinated the day after the largest vaccine campaign in U.S. history kicked off. The deadly virus has resulted in more than 300,000 deaths across the country.

Since March 1, there have been 882 deaths and more than 50,000 positive cases diagnosed in the 21-county service area of Ballad Health, which includes Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Over the last seven days, the region’s testing positivity rate was an alarming 25%, and there were 84 deaths, Ballad reported.

The numbers come from state-reported data, according to Ballad.

The vaccination was the first of two shots that Boucher will receive, said Ballad spokeswoman Ashlea Ramey.

“With this vaccine, my team members and I can be assured that we are safer from the virus,” Boucher said.

“I am very honored and excited to be the first COVID-19 vaccine recipient in the Appalachian Highlands region,” she added.

For months, Boucher has worked with team members to fight the virus “for 12 or more hours a day, most of the days of the week, really 24 hours a day,” she said.