Bald eagle spotted hunting near Smyth-Wythe county line

The drive from Crockett to Marion along U.S. 11 had been unremarkable. The morning sun shone brightly, but wind whipped the air on one of the first brisk days of fall. The car’s heat felt good.

Suddenly, the day shifted. The first hint was bursts of solid white popping up from the tall grass in a roadside field.

Slowing down, peering more closely, it was clear the white head belonged to a bird — a big bird, no, make that a very large bird with a chocolate brown body. It couldn’t be, could it?

The bird turned to check out the intruder on his hunt. That intruder had found a spot to pull off the road and grab her camera.

The yellow beak and piercing eyes confirmed it, but, with one straight-on look, there was no mistaking this bird depicted on countless patriotic images in the 238 years since 1782 when the bald eagle was named the USA’s national emblem.

This bald eagle appeared to be hunting his breakfast in the field that was likely home to numerous small critters. Other birds were flying nearby, so it wasn’t impossible that the bald eagle had let one of them do the hunting and then decided to claim the meal.