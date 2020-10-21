Bald eagle spotted hunting near Smyth-Wythe county line

The drive from Crockett to Marion along U.S. 11 had been unremarkable. The morning sun shone brightly, but wind whipped the air on one of the first brisk days of fall. The car’s heat felt good.
Suddenly, the day shifted. The first hint was bursts of solid white popping up from the tall grass in a roadside field.
Slowing down, peering more closely, it was clear the white head belonged to a bird — a big bird, no, make that a very large bird with a chocolate brown body. It couldn’t be, could it?
The bird turned to check out the intruder on his hunt. That intruder had found a spot to pull off the road and grab her camera.
The yellow beak and piercing eyes confirmed it, but, with one straight-on look, there was no mistaking this bird depicted on countless patriotic images in the 238 years since 1782 when the bald eagle was named the USA’s national emblem.
This bald eagle appeared to be hunting his breakfast in the field that was likely home to numerous small critters. Other birds were flying nearby, so it wasn’t impossible that the bald eagle had let one of them do the hunting and then decided to claim the meal.
Its solid white head and tail marked the bird as an adult. Age didn’t stop him from putting on a show of stalking through the field with a distinctive rocking gait, soaring overhead and allowing the wind to ruffle his feathers as he observed the land for miles from a treetop.
At one point — not that long ago — it was rare to observe a bald eagle in the wild of Southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee.
Allen Boynton — retired wildlife biologist, avid bird watcher and Troutdale resident — recalled that in 1996, when he came to work for the Department of Wildlife Resources (then Game and Inland Fisheries) in Marion, catching sight of a bald eagle was uncommon, though they could occasionally be spotted near the fish hatchery.
Slowly that changed. Boynton noted that several built nests in Northeast Tennessee. Then, about a decade ago, a bald eagle located its nest near the Claytor Lake dam. Next, bald eagles started nesting along the area’s rivers, “building their population.”
Boynton noted that bald eagles now nest along the New River throughout the year.
Today, spotting a bald eagle is not nearly as rare. However, Boynton said, “It’s still unusual enough that people still remark on it” when they do see one.
Not especially close to a large body of water, the bald eagle near the Wythe and Smyth county line may have been migrating south from Maine or Canada, Boynton said. Eagles often spend the winter in large groups on the Chesapeake Bay, he noted.
The biologist, who spent his self-described “wonderful career” with two wildlife agencies, credited the returning and growing presence of once-endangered bald eagles to the banning of the pesticide DDT.
By 1976, having been hunted and poisoned, the bald eagle was added for protection under the Endangered Species Act. That protection worked.
In 2007, officials were able to remove it from the endangered list.
Partners in Flight now estimates the global breeding population at 250,000, with 88% spending some part of the year in the U.S., 31% in Canada and 8% in Mexico.
Nonetheless, Boynton noted that federal law continues to protect bald eagles. The majestic bird is still at risk from human activity. With wing spans that average about 80 inches — greater than that of the great blue heron, according to the Cornell Lab’s All About Birds — they can touch power lines in such a way as to be electrocuted. Boynton also pointed out that if they feed on carrion killed by lead bullets, the eagles can die from lead poisoning. He urged anyone who comes across a bald eagle behaving lethargically, a symptom of lead poisoning, to contact a wildlife rehabilitator. Sometimes, he said, the birds can be saved.
Additionally, bald eagles sometimes collide with or are hit by vehicles.
Boynton also discouraged people from getting near bald eagle nests.
Recently, a bald eagle surprised the biologist-bird watcher by making an appearance in his yard.
Perhaps these unexpected encounters should be considered gifts. Native Americans considered bald eagles and golden eagles to be sacred. As the highest-flying birds, they were viewed as closest to the Creator.
