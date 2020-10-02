Backers of casino project release new videos

“The jobs are so impactful. I started in this industry in 1979,” Allen said in the video. “I started as a cook, so I think I’m living proof of an example that in this industry there are so many different avenues where you can frankly grow and create a career for yourself and for your family.”

Allen also said it is “part of the DNA of Hard Rock” to work with local charities and philanthropic efforts to support the community.

“I think Jim Allen and his associates have the same moral standards in life that we do. Wherever they go, they are looked on as being ethical and honest and they want to do a great job,” McGlothlin said.

The second video features the Sept. 18 unveiling of a detailed model of the planned casino and hotel complex.

“With nearly a $400 million expansion that we’re planning for this, it’s going to take the existing facility and do our best to utilize the main components of the mall, but then build on that with some significant features,” Hard Rock Senior Vice President of Casinos and Business Development Sean Caffery said in the second video.