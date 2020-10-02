Backers of casino project release new videos

BRISTOL, Va. — Backers of the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol issued two new videos Thursday further touting the project.
Early and absentee voting is currently underway on a referendum that could allow a casino to operate at the former Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. Held in conjunction with the Nov. 3 general election, the question will be decided by a majority of votes cast by registered Bristol, Virginia voters.
In one video, Jim McGlothlin, chairman and CEO of The United Co., and Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, describe the vision and benefits of the project. McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, of Par Ventures, initiated the casino project and selected Florida-based Hard Rock International as the management partner.
“Employment; revenue for the city; rebuilds our schools; our teachers, our police and our local people are going to be working,” McGlothlin said in the video. “I think it’s going to be a real success story for Bristol. I can tell you I’m going to do everything I can to make it be as close to perfect as it can be.”
A study forecasts that the $400 million Hard Rock hotel and casino complex would generate about 2,000 direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $40,000, while attracting millions of annual visitors.
“The jobs are so impactful. I started in this industry in 1979,” Allen said in the video. “I started as a cook, so I think I’m living proof of an example that in this industry there are so many different avenues where you can frankly grow and create a career for yourself and for your family.”
Allen also said it is “part of the DNA of Hard Rock” to work with local charities and philanthropic efforts to support the community.
“I think Jim Allen and his associates have the same moral standards in life that we do. Wherever they go, they are looked on as being ethical and honest and they want to do a great job,” McGlothlin said.
The second video features the Sept. 18 unveiling of a detailed model of the planned casino and hotel complex.
“With nearly a $400 million expansion that we’re planning for this, it’s going to take the existing facility and do our best to utilize the main components of the mall, but then build on that with some significant features,” Hard Rock Senior Vice President of Casinos and Business Development Sean Caffery said in the second video.
Those include a proposed 350-room hotel tower that could be expanded to 700 rooms and a 3,200-seat entertainment venue that could be expanded to accommodate up to 20,000 people in an outdoor amphitheater for concerts and other live entertainment.
Plans also call for restaurants, bars, shopping, a pool, spa, music- and sports-themed attractions and a conference and meeting center.
Bristol’s casino referendum question appears near the bottom of the back page of the ballot beneath two proposed constitutional amendments. It is one of five cities eligible to have a casino following action this year by the Virginia General Assembly.
Elsewhere in the state, Danville voters are being asked to decide the fate of a proposed $400 million Caesar’s Entertainment casino-hotel complex. Norfolk voters have a similar decision on a proposed $500 million riverfront casino by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe while nearby Portsmouth voters are being asked to approve the $300 million Rivers Casino being promoted by Rush Street Gaming. Richmond is not conducting its casino referendum this year.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com
