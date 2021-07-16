Baby Doe case jury duty selection to happen July 22

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Jury selection for the Sullivan County Baby Doe case will take place Thursday, July 22, according to a Thursday media advisory from the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts.

The jury will have six people with two alternates, the advisory said. The trial itself is scheduled to start Monday, July 26, in Bristol, Tennessee, before Sullivan County Chancery Court Judge E.G. Moody.

In 2017, a group of district attorneys general from nine Northeast Tennessee counties — including Barry Staubus in Sullivan County — filed the case to hold drug companies accountable for the region’s massive opioid crisis. The plaintiffs, along with those counties, include a baby born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

In April, Moody issued a default judgment against Endo, the only drug company left in the lawsuit. (The others had dropped out due to bankruptcy.) Moody’s judgment ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

All that’s left to determine in the trial is the damages Endo owes. The attorneys for the plaintiffs have said they’re seeking $2.4 billion.